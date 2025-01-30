Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops 3-word reaction to son Charlie snuggling with furry companion Champ

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, took to Instagram to share a story of their son Charlie snuggling with the latest addition to the Freeman family, a cat named Champ.

"Champy getting biggg 😻" Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram story.

According to various reports, Charlie was the one who first took a liking to the kitten, allegedly face-timing Freddie Freeman for his permission to adopt him. Once he got the go-ahead from his dad, Charlie, accompanied by his brothers Brandon and Maximus, and mom Chelsea, promptly headed to the adoption drive to bring the cat home.

As all this took place only a few days after Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, the family decided that "Champ" was the perfect name for the kitten.

Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea head to Cabo to bring in 10th wedding anniversary

On Monday, eight-time All-Star Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, took to Instagram to celebrate the couple's 10th wedding anniversary in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"🔟 year anniversary trip in Cabo🫶🏻🇲🇽☀️ @freddiefreeman," Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram post.

On the field, Freeman had yet another year to remember. The 35-year-old played a starring role for the Dodgers in the regular season, finishing with a .282 batting average, 22 home runs and 89 RBIs.

It was in October when Freeman truly shined, though. When the Dodgers needed their biggest players most, Freeman batted .300 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in five World Series games against the New York Yankees. Freeman proved to be one of the definitive points of difference between the sides, leading his team to a 4-1 series win and the Commissioner's Trophy for the eighth time in team history.

His exceptional performances didn't go unnoticed, of course, and Freeman was awarded the Willie Mays Trophy as the World Series MVP.

