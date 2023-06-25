The LA Dodgers Foundation's recent Lady Blue Diamond Gala 2023 provided a unique opportunity to gain insights into the personal lives of baseball players and their significant others.

The event was not only a celebration of their achievements on the field but also a chance to discover some hidden talents, habits, and aspirations.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shared a delightful revelation about her husband - he is a talented dancer. This hidden skill might surprise fans who primarily know him for his prowess on the baseball diamond.

Speaking on the subject, Chelsea said:

"It's kind of a secret, hidden talent."

Freddie himself chimed in, mentioning his go-to move, the worm. However, he humorously added that he had been banned from performing it since 2018 when he showcased his skills during a game in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Atlanta Braves organization put a halt to his worm-dancing escapades, although it didn't diminish his enthusiasm for dancing altogether.

Mookie Betts' wife divulged an intriguing fact about her husband's shower habits. Apparently, Betts spends up to two hours in the shower, considering it his zen time. During this period, he prefers not to be disturbed, as it's his rare opportunity to have some uninterrupted personal space.

Yency Almonte's wife shed light on his intense dedication to video games. Yency spends around 10 hours a day playing Apex Legends. Mookie Betts chimed in, acknowledging Yency's gaming skills, asserting that he is one of the best at everything he does.

Alex Vesia's wife shared a quirk about his eating habits, as he is an extremely picky eater. Alex has never tried strawberries, orange juice, grapes, or any food that has an unusual color or texture.

Gavin Lux's wife said that while she has heard rumors of his messy locker, she hasn't witnessed it firsthand. Gavin expressed gratitude for his wife's assistance around the house, emphasizing how she helps keep things organized and manageable.

Miguel Cabrera's wife revealed a touching aspect of her husband's life goal - to see Usher perform live.

Evan Phillips and his wife Elizabeth shared an amusing detail about his punctuality. Evan prefers to arrive at the airport early, often an hour and a half ahead of schedule. He finds comfort in being seated at the gate, feet crossed, and coffee in hand, rather than risk being late.

Shelby Miller's wife disclosed a somewhat alarming fact - he drives like a maniac. While this might cause some anxiety, she reassured everyone that he does so safely and takes precautions on the road.

James Outman's wife delved into his middle school experiences, sharing his involvement in musical plays. From playing the Mad Hatter in "Alice in Wonderland" to Lars in "Dear Edwina," and portraying Fredric in "Pirates of Penzance," James has showcased his diverse talents on the stage.

Lady Blue Diamond Gala of the LA Dodgers Foundation 2023

Usher to the stage as the LA Dodgers foundation raised money to help many nonprofits

The recent gala held at Dodger Stadium on June 22, 2023, was a grand affair hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. Recording artist Usher took the stage as the foundation raised money to help many nonprofits.

The event aimed to raise funds for various nonprofits supported by the foundation, with a particular focus on Shoes that Fit in Claremont (a nonprofit providing athletic shoes to students in need across Southern California and the nation).

The LA Dodgers Foundation, established in 1995 by then-Dodgers owner Peter O'Malley, has been the official charity of the LA Dodgers.

When a group of investors led by Mark Walter took over the team in 2012, they had a grand vision for the foundation. They aimed to expand its reach beyond baseball and make it an exemplary charitable organization for sports teams worldwide.

Under the new ownership, the LA Dodgers Foundation has witnessed remarkable growth. Fundraising efforts have increased by a staggering 1,000%, resulting in over $40 million invested in various programs and grants.

One program is the Dodgers Dreamteam, a baseball and softball youth development initiative that sees over 10,000 participants annually. The foundation has built 58 new Dodgers Dreamfields, providing access to over 400,000 youths throughout the city.

To showcase their accomplishments and generate support, the LA Dodgers Foundation organizes the annual "Party for LA," known as the Blue Diamond Gala. This year marked its fifth edition, with over 2,000 guests participating in a vibrant blue carpet event, a pre-show dinner party, and an incredible two-hour benefit concert.

The gala raised a record $3.6 million in donations.

With its exponential growth, the LA Dodgers Foundation has been able to expand its support in many areas.

