Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, glams up in custom Dodgers jersey, garners 1-word reaction from Dansby Swanson's spouse, Mallory Pugh

Freddie Freeman is having a great seaso,n and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, is also making sure to not let the LA Dodgers go dry on support. She's turning up for games, and the Dodgers are finding success regularly. She's also dazzling in custom fits in Dodgers threads.

Ad

On Saturday, Chelsea attended the game against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium. She posted a series of photos showing off a custom Dodgers jersey, expertly styled with relaxed-fit jeans and soft glam makeup.

Chelsea captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“May baseball 🌸⚾💙.”

Ad

Trending

She also gave shout-outs to hairstylist @hairdressmess and makeup artist @beauty_by_ayleen. Her custom jersey was customized by @reworktheroster.

There were several reactions to her post, but one that stood out was from USWNT star and Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh, who's married to Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. Pugh wrote:

“Gorg!!”

Fellow teammate Bobby Miller's partner and former MMA fighter Natalie Loureda also reacted to the post.

Reactions on Chelsea's post

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shines at CHOC Gala, donates $1M

Last week, Chelsea made her presence felt at the CHOC Foundation’s Champions for Children Gala in Anaheim, California. Chelsea, who was wearing a black gown, shared her family’s personal connection to the cause.

Ad

She spoke about the memorable evening:

“Last weekend, I had the honor of attending the @chocfoundation Gala for the first time — and it’s a night I’ll carry with me forever. Freddie and I were proud to serve as honorary chairs and make a $1 million gift in honor of our son, Max.”

While the Dodgers first baseman couldn't attend the event, Chelsea honored the medical professionals who helped save their son’s life. Chelsea and Freddie's son, Max, suffered paralysis last year and was later diagnosed to have Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.

Ad

The event celebrated the Dodgers' 2024 World Series victory and also credited real heroes like the doctors, nurses and care teams.

“One of the most meaningful moments of the evening,” Chelsea added, “was getting to hug the very doctors who helped save our son’s life.”

The gala raised $7.4 million to support CHOC’s life-saving work. Chelsea and her family gave a generous $1 million donation. She wrote:

Ad

“We’re beyond thankful to be part of this mission — and hopeful that our gift will help bring more healing, hope, and happy endings to families like ours.”

Chelsea continues to be part of several charitable organizations, making her presence in the Dodgers community count.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More