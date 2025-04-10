Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, dropped a heartfelt reaction to the couple’s sons taking over the team clubhouse.

Chelsea took to social media to share an adorable photo of Freddie Freeman’s sons rocking matching Dodgers robes with infectious smiles.

Here’s a look at the touching post:

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea reacts to sons taking over Dodgers clubhouse with their infectious smiles in adorable team robes - Source: IG

In the caption, Freddie Freeman’s significant other wrote:

“Spring break = Dodgers Stadium.”

The caption highlights how the best way the Freeman family can spend their spring break is by hitting the Dodgers clubhouse. Freeman and teammates would hope the boys will be their lucky charm this season as the Dodgers look to win back-to-back World Series championships.

Freddie Freeman’s wife opens up about son’s frightening illness

Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea opened up about the horrific illness their son Maximus suffered after attending last season’s All-Star Game in Texas.

Chelsea told People.com in an interview published on March 5 about the frightening situation in which Maximus had been diagnosed with Guillan-Barre syndrome. Chelsea summed up the ordeal as:

“It was the hardest eight days of our lives.”

Maximus began feeling ill during the All-Star Game festivities. But upon returning to their home in California, it took a turn for the worse. He lost much of his mobility and had trouble breathing.

Following a check-up with Maximus’ doctor, the eight-year-old was rushed to the emergency room. Chelsea expanded:

"Max coded at check-in, and all of a sudden we were surrounded by countless doctors and nurses. At this point, he was paralyzed from the neck down." Chelsea added, "His breathing was weak, and they were worried about his lungs collapsing, so they immediately needed to sedate him and reinforce his lungs with a ventilator."

The horrifying ordeal prompted Chelsea to say that the following hours were the “scariest of my life.”

Fortunately, the tests performed on Maximus did not reveal any of the doctors’ worst fears. Thanks to the medical staff’s professional interventions, Maximus’ life was saved. He is now doing much better while having to go through physical therapy to recover his mobility.

