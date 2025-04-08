Why did Freddie Freeman miss Donald Trump's reception for the Dodgers? Know all about the World Series MVP's absence at the White House

Almost all of the LA Dodgers' star-studded lineup was in attendance to tour the Oval Office at the White House on President Donald Trump's invitation, except first baseman Freddie Freeman. The 2024 World Series MVP couldn't make the trip to Washington, DC, because of an ongoing ankle injury, according to the Daily Mail.
The first baseman is suffering from a right sprained ankle. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that they didn't want to aggravate Freeman's injury further by putting him on a cross-country flight.
It's also the same injury that troubled Freeman for much of the early 2024 postseason. Despite the injury, he still played and came through in the Fall Classic Series.
Freeman was a big reason why the Dodgers took down the New York Yankees in five games. He homered in the first four games, making it home runs in six straight games since he did so in the final two games of the 2021 World Series. In the process, the first baseman broke the record for most consecutive home runs in the World Series set by George Springer.
In that series, Freddie Freeman batted .300 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and five runs scored.
What happened to Freddie Freeman? Freak bathroom incident
Unlike last year, when Freddie Freeman injured his ankle on the diamond against the San Diego Padres, this time, the ankle injury had nothing to do with any on-field stuff.
Instead, it was a slip-up in his bathroom that sprained his ankle.
“Halfway through my (Sunday) morning coffee, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just shower to get ready for the day,’” Freeman said. “And next thing you know, I’m down in the bathtub. It’s a great mental picture, if you guys want to think about it, big guy falling all over the place. … Freak accident, you can’t really make it up, crazy.
“But it was just one of those things. You slip in bathtub showers all the time. And when you’re healthy, you just catch yourself. And when you’re not, when you’ve got a little surgically repaired ankle, mostly I think it just flared everything kind of back up. I was a little sore. Sore on the inside still. But I’m feeling much better.”
Interestingly, the Dodgers' MVP trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freeman has only featured once together this season. Betts missed the Tokyo Series due to a stomach issue. Freeman also missed the Tokyo Series, and four other games, due to left rib discomfort.
The Dodgers are moving cautiously with Freddie Freeman and although he could still play, the team will wait before he recovers fully, delaying his return.