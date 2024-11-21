  • home icon
Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea reacts to World Series MVP husband embracing his inner 'country boy' at recent event

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Nov 21, 2024 12:16 GMT
Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Source: Getty)
Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Source: Getty)

Reigning World Series champion and MVP Freddie Freeman attended the 2024 Country Music Association awards where he hit the red carpet with his wife Chelsea.

After a successful season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the star was there to present an award at the 58th Annual CMA awards in Nashville on Wednesday evening. With Freeman sporting an all-gray buttoned up shirt and slacks, his wife donned a full-white suit.

Chelsea shared a video of him on Instagram, with the caption:

"He's a country boy now."
Chelsea Freeman Instagram story screenshot
Chelsea Freeman Instagram story screenshot

Coming off a hugely impressive season in the MLB, where he was the star of the World Series, Freddie Freeman is enjoying his time off the field with his family.

While the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers lineup recorded a historic regular season in the MLB, the first baseman went on to set some records of his own in the postseason.

Freeman registered a .250 average with four home runs and 13 RBI in the postseason and put up one of the best performances ever seen in the World Series. He also became the first player to record home runs in six consecutive games in the Fall Classic.

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea made their second appearance at the CMAs, having attended the event in 2021 as a Atlanta Braves player.

Freddie Freeman crashes Brooks & Dunn interview with Shaboozey at the CMA awards

While gracing the red carpet at the 2024 CMA awards with Chelsea, Freeman crashed an interview between vountry music duo Brroks & Dunn and hip-hop/country star Shaboozey.

The trio congratulated the Los Angeles Dodgers star on his World Series achievement and talked about his grand slam against the New York Yankees in the World Series. It was a night to remember for fans who were treated to several big names on the red carpet.

Edited by Bhargav
