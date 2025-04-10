Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea reveals 3 things that left her obsessed with Japan

In March, Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, made a trip to Japan, as the LA Dodgers first baseman was a part of the roster that faced the Chicago Cubs in the two-game Tokyo Series, which also included exhibition games.

Ad

While Freddie Freeman couldn't play the series due to injury and remains out of the lineup due to a bad ankle, his wife is recounting the memories she made in Tokyo.

On Wednesday, during a Q&A session with fans, Chelsea answered a fan question about the most delicious food she had in Japan. Her response turned into a mini love letter for the country itself.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Onthe top of her list was steak. Chelsea posted a mouthwatering video of thick, beautifully marbled cuts being grilled tableside at what appeared to be a high-end Tokyo yakiniku restaurant.

Ad

Trending

"That steak was next level 🤤" she wrote.

It wasn’t just the food that stood out. Chelsea praised the hospitality and attention to detail she experienced during her dining adventures.

"Tokyo restaurants were so good. The service was excellent 🙌🏻," she added.

Chelsea also said what truly stayed with her was the atmosphere, highlighting the people, peaceful vibe and the practical perks.

"I really miss the people, the heated toilets, and my coat getting checked everywhere," Chelsea wrote.

Ad

Chelsea's Instagram story

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea embrace Japanese culture by participating in tea ceremony

Chelsea's trip to Japan wasn't limited to attending Tokyo Dome and see the Dodgers take down the Cubs. She experienced the vibrant Japanese culture as she joined other Dodgers wives in the country's traditional tea ceremony.

She posted a photo on Instagram where she was seen in a red kimono dress and attended a tea ceremony. In another photo, Chelsea held a black umbrella as she paved the path to the entrance and wrote in the caption:

Ad

"Such a special day experiencing a Japanese tea ceremony 🍵🇯🇵"

While Chelsea recounts her memory in Japan, Freddie Freeman continues his recovery from a bad ankle that has been bothering him since late September. The Dodgers first baseman has only played three games, where he has batted .250 and hit two home runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More