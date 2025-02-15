Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea's sweet Valentine's Day post garners 2-word reaction from Dodgers Kike Hernandez

Dodgers superstar 1B Freddie Freeman has been happily married to the love of his life, Chelsea Freeman, for over 10 years. The couple began dating in June 2011, when she was attending the University of Central Florida and Freddie had made his big league debut with the Braves.

The couple got engaged in January 2014 and proceeded with their wedding on November 22, 2014, at an exotic location in Miami Beach, Florida. Freeman is spending quality time with his family this offseason.

On Friday night, Freddie and Chelsea celebrated Valentine's Day, with Chelsea sharing some pictures with her Dodgers star husband from a date night.

Take a look at the post here:

"Forever Valentine ❤️🥰 "

For the date night, Freeman rocked a grey sweatshirt and jacket alongwith black pants, while his wife wore an all-black ensemble alongwith a small red handbag. Freddie Freeman's Dodgers teammate Kike Hernandez reacted:

"Fit 03!"

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

Freddie and Chelsea are proud parents to three kids. Their eldest, Charlie, was born on Sept 15, 2016, followed by Brandon, who was born on Dec 20, 2020, and the youngest, Maximus, who was born on February 14, 2021.

Last year, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a post on social media.

"Happy 10 Years!!! 🥰 #wedding #aaniversary."

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in Cabo

Freddie Freeman and his wife had a delayed celebration for their 10th wedding anniversary as the duo jetted off to Cabo San Lucas for a romantic getaway in January.

The duo spent some quality moments on the trip as was evident by Chelsea's social media post which showcased an array of delightful images from the couples' romantic retreat to Mexico.

Take a look at the post here:

"🔟 year anniversary trip in Cabo🫶🏻🇲🇽☀️ @freddie freeman."

Freeman capped off one of the most resilient seasons of his MLB career in 2024. The year had its ups and down for the star 1B, but he maintained a level head to see off the Dodgers towards an eighth Fall Classic title.

On the offensive front, Freddie registered a .282 batting average, 22 home runs, 89 RBIs, and .854 OPS. His heroics during the 2024 World Series against the Yankees earned him the maiden WS MVP award of his MLB career.

