Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares important health update about son Max after scary Guillain-Barré diagnosis

Freddie Freeman capped off an up-and-down 2024 Major League Baseball season with a World Series MVP performance. Freeman not only delivered for the Los Angeles Dodgers throughout the series but also came up with clutch moments that gave the Dodgers the title.

Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, are parents to three children. Last summer, their son Max was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a condition that left the three-year-old fighting for his life. In a story published on Tuesday, Chelsea looked back on those times and also provided an update to the New York Post about her son's health.

“I didn’t even know if I’d be able to sign him up for Little League a few months ago,” Chelsea said. “He’s still in physical therapy, he’s going to be doing that probably through July, so it’s on track with the one-year recovery from Guillain-Barré, but he’s doing absolutely fantastic.”

Freddie Freeman took some time away from the Dodgers when his son Max was diagnosed with the condition. In her recent interview, Chelsea Freeman shared how it felt for the kids to watch their father on the field.

“It’s hard to describe, but I feel like it’s more of a look in their eye, they’re so proud of their dad and getting to just to experience watching it with them, Charlie’s 8 now, so he’s going to remember everything from the last World Series, which I think is so cool," Chelsea Freeman said.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares glimpses from sons' birthday party

Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman are parents to three sons, Charles, Brandon and Maximus. They recently had a birthday celebration for the youngest two, Brandon and Maximus. Chelsea Freeman shared a glimpse from their party on Instagram.

“Brandon + Maximus turn FORE," she captioned the post.

The entire family was all smiles at the birthday party, and the boys wore similar outfits, green polo t-shirts paired with brown shorts. The celebration seemed to be a golf-themed party, and the brothers, whose birthday was being celebrated, were seen sitting in golf carts in one of the photographs that was shared. Their birthday cakes also highlighted the golf theme.

