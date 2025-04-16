Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares never seen snippets of Dodgers superstar's bobblehead night

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, shared never-before-seen snippets of the superstar’s bobblehead night.

The Dodgers celebrated Freddie Freeman bobblehead night on April 11, during the game against the Chicago Cubs.

Here’s a look at the Freddie Freeman bobblehead figure:

The Dodgers won the game 3-0 on the strength of six shutout innings from Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But behind the scenes, Chelsea captured the following exclusive snapshots of Freeman’s bobblehead night:

The slideshow features shots of the Freeman family, with the Dodgers’ slugger’s three sons having a whale of a time on the field, including one of them tossing out the first pitch.

As for Freeman’s wife, she dazzled fans and followers by rocking Dodgers-branded gear.

All in all, the Freeman family had a wonderful time on a night when the Dodgers and the team’s fans honored #5. Plus, fans came away with a Dodgers' win, making the night perfect for everyone at the ballpark.

Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie throws first pitch on Dad’s bobblehead night

Freddie Freeman's bobblehead night would not have been complete without an honored guest throwing out the first pitch. The honors went to Freeman’s oldest son, Charlie.

Charlie took the mound with Dad behind the plate to throw the ceremonial first pitch of the night. The younger Freeman hit the strike zone, showing signs of a Big League-caliber arm.

Mother Chelsea captured the tender moment with this slideshow posted on IG:

The photos feature the youngster hitting the target while showing touching father-son moments. The slideshow also features the Freeman family saluting the Dodgers faithful before the game.

It’s worth pointing out that Charlie is no stranger to on-field ceremonies. Freeman’s oldest son also fired the first pitch at the Dodgers’ March 30, 2024, contest. Father Freddie was behind the play on that occasion, as well.

Overall, Freeman’s bobblehead night was a night to remember for the family, especially after their son Maximus’ health scare last season. Maximus suffered a bout with Guillain-Barré syndrome, causing the Dodgers' first baseman to take a leave of absence.

Things have fortunately turned for the better for the Freeman family, making the bobblehead night an opportunity for them to come full circle following months of intense emotions and uncertainty.

