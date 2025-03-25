Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, took a break from the bustling baseball season to immerse herself in Japanese culture. Dodgers first baseman Freddie is fresh off a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo.

Ad

He missed a chunk of the series due to left rib discomfort, but his wife made sure to maximize her time in Tokyo, exploring an unique Japanese culture.

On Monday, Chelsea shared a heartwarming moment on social media, where she was seen donning a red kimono while attending a traditional Japanese tea ceremony. She was holding a sleek black umbrella as she seemingly made her way to the ceremony. Chelsea captioned:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Such a special day experiencing a Japanese tea ceremony 🍵🇯🇵"

Chelsea's Instagram story

Chelsea wasn't alone. She was joined by fellow Dodgers wives as they all posed together for a photo.

"Japanese Tea Ceremony 🍵 🌧️," Cheksea wrote in caption.

Ad

After featuring in the exhibition games, Freeman was cut short from the lineup just before the first pitch. Kike Hernandez played first base in Freeman's absence.

“The last couple of days, he feels really good, doesn't feel anything,” Roberts said of Freeman. “But I do think that it's something we got to make sure we monitor. But he wouldn't be out there if we didn't feel confident that he's on his way back.”

Ad

Chelsea Freeman drops photo montage from 2025 Tokyo Series

Chelsea Freeman didn't travel with Freddie Freeman and Charlie on their trip to Tokyo. She joined ahead of the Opening Day game between the Dodgers and the Cubs, which the Dodgers won 4-1.

The second game of the series took place on March 19, where the Dodgers once again overpowered the Cubs, winning 6-3.

Four days ago, Chelsea shared an array of photos from her Japan trip. It included her posing in the Dodgers jersey in her hotel lobby. In another photo, she was seen seated beside her son Charlier as the duo cheered for the Dodgers.

Ad

"Opening Day in Tokyo 🇯🇵⚾️" she wrote in caption.

Expect Chelsea to make her way for the Dodgers home opener against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback