In a heartfelt Instagram post, Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, opened up about the unseen hard work that has contributed to her husband's baseball brilliance.

The post celebrated Freddie Freeman's achievement of reaching his 2,000th career hit, acknowledging the significance of this milestone while emphasizing the sacrifices, dedication, and commitment that often go unnoticed.

Daddy got his 2,000th hit yesterday! Everyone sees the big milestones, but not many get to see all of the sacrifice, dedication, and commitment it has taken to get to this point. I am so proud of you for overcoming every rough slump, every broken bone, every hard goodbye, and always continuing to chase your dreams. It has truly been amazing to watch. Now let’s go for 1,000 more. : wrote Chelsea on her instagram post

Chelsea's words shed light on the relentless pursuit of excellence that Freddie has exhibited throughout his career. She acknowledged the challenges he has faced, including rough slumps, broken bones, and difficult goodbyes.

These obstacles represent the hidden struggles that players endure behind the scenes, away from the spotlight.

This glimpse into the behind-the-scenes work offers fans and observers a deeper appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices that contribute to Freddie Freeman's success.

It serves as a reminder that the path to greatness is not paved solely with big milestones but with countless hours of unseen effort, perseverance, and personal sacrifices.

As Freddie's wife, Chelsea's words carry weight, providing a unique perspective on the man behind the athlete. Her words paint a picture of a player who possesses not only immense talent but also an unyielding work ethic and a passion for his craft.

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman's Relationship

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman on the day of marriage

Freddie Freeman, the accomplished first baseman who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has not only made a name for himself in the baseball world but also built a beautiful family with his wife, Chelsea Goff.

The couple first crossed paths during Freeman's second season with the Atlanta Braves while they were both living and working in the Atlanta area.

Their love story blossomed, leading to their marriage on November 22nd, 2014, at the luxurious St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami. They embarked on their honeymoon to Australia, beginning their journey as a married couple.

In 2016, Chelsea and Freddie welcomed their first child, a son named Charlie Freeman, into the world. Charlie was born on September 16th, 2016, in Atlanta, marking a joyous milestone for the couple.

However, the path to expanding their family proved challenging after the birth of Charlie. Chelsea and Freddie encountered difficulties conceiving another child and turned to surrogacy.

Through this process, they were blessed with two more sons, Boston and Maximus, completing their family and bringing immeasurable happiness to their lives.

Chelsea, initially a model in her college years, transitioned into a career as a real estate agent. She worked with Keller Real Estate in Atlanta before relocating to Los Angeles with her husband, Freddie, when he joined the Dodgers in 2022.

Chelsea and Freddie are proud parents, particularly of their eldest son, Charlie, who exhibits remarkable talent in youth baseball. At the age of six, Charlie excels in competitions and dreams of following in his father's footsteps by playing for the Dodgers one day. With a passion for pitching and playing first base, Charlie has been refining his skills since the age of two.

To ensure proximity to Dodger Stadium and reduce the commute time, Freeman invested in a stunning property worth $7,825,000 in Los Angeles.

The new residence is conveniently located within a 20-minute drive from the stadium, allowing Freddie to focus more on his game and spend valuable time with his family.

