  "Freddie Freeman stays winning"; "Paul Goldschmidt wasn't top 30 before he got traded to the Yankees" - Fans react to Top 10 first basemen list

"Freddie Freeman stays winning"; "Paul Goldschmidt wasn’t top 30 before he got traded to the Yankees" - Fans react to Top 10 first basemen list

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jan 29, 2025 15:23 GMT
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Top 10 first basemen list (Imagn)

The MLB Network has once again revealed the top 10 at a certain position this offseason. This time, it was first base, published on Tuesday. As with most of the rest of their lists, there has been significant fan backlash to the ranking. Fans don't like some of their selections, and they were not shy about that. Others liked some aspects of the list, though, so it wasn't irredeemable.

The list from one to 10 was: Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper, Matt Olson, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Yandy Diaz, Willson Contreras, Christian Walker, Pete Alonso, Nathaniel Lowe and Paul Goldschmidt.

The fans took to the comments section on Tuesday to reveal their thoughts on the latest offseason ranking.

"A certain city in the south is going to cry about this," one fan said.
"Do a first baseman draft right now. You taking 3 before Vlad?!?!" another asked.
"Nice!! Well deserved. 2 championships with 2 different teams," one said of Freeman.
"Another list where the best player is ranked at #4," one complained.
"The only reason Goldschmidt is on here is because he’s in NY lmao. Give me a break guy was a stud but not top 10 anymore. Morons," another said.

It's worth pointing out that Goldschmidt was not traded to the New York Yankees as one fan said. He signed a one-year deal in free agency. His placement, as well as the seemingly low ranking of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., were the two big issues fans had.

How the MLB first basemen ranked in value last year

If the MLB Network were to rank the top 10 first basemen by fWAR, one of the most accurate value stats baseball has, the list would undoubtedly look different. For one thing, Willson Contreras wouldn't be there because he was a catcher last year.

Freddie Freeman was MLB Network's best first baseman (Imagn)
Freddie Freeman was MLB Network's best first baseman (Imagn)

First place belonged to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after his 5.5 fWAR season. The list then goes as follows:

  • Bryce Harper, 5.2 fWAR
  • Freddie Freeman, 4.0 fWAR
  • Carlos Santana, 3.0 fWAR
  • Christian Walker, 3.0 fWAR
  • Nathaniel Lowe, 2.8 fWAR
  • Matt Olson, 2.6 fWAR
  • Michael Busch, 2.3 fWAR
  • Josh Naylor, 2.3 fWAR
  • Pete Alonso, 2.1 fWAR

Notably, Paul Goldschmidt was not on this list but he was on MLB Network's ranking. It also does not factor in postseason play.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
हिन्दी