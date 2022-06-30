"I mean I feel like a lawsuit might be coming" - Former Boston Red Sox pitcher weighs in on the latest developments between Freddie Freeman and his agent

The Freddie Freeman saga lives on. Days after the emotional three-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves, recent developments have unfolded regarding Freeman's transfer.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Freddie Freeman dropped Excel Sports Management as his representatives. Casey Close, Freeman's lead agent in the agency, didn't immediately comment on the situation.

Close was the one responsible for handling Freeman's extension talks with the Braves and his subsequent transfer to the Dodgers.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN Sources: Freddie Freeman, who has told friends he's angry with how his free-agent negotiations played out, is changing representation, away from Excel. He is currently listed as being self-represented. Sources: Freddie Freeman, who has told friends he's angry with how his free-agent negotiations played out, is changing representation, away from Excel. He is currently listed as being self-represented.

"Sources: Freddie Freeman, who has told friends he's angry with how his free-agent negotiations played out, is changing representation, away from Excel. He is currently listed as being self-represented." - Buster Olney

ESPN's Buster Olney reported that Freeman has chosen to move on from the agency but the player is yet to comment on the report.

Freddie Freeman's transfer saga

A lot of takes have been made about Freeman's situation. The former National League MVP was visibly emotional on his return to Atlanta. He spent 12 seasons with the Braves and cemented his legacy with the organization by winning the World Series last fall.

In the off-season, Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a contract extension with the Braves fell through. It was alleged that agent Casey Close didn't inform Freeman about a revised offer from the Braves and let it lapse.

Pat Light @Pat_Light Doug Gottlieb @GottliebShow Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal I mean I feel like a lawsuit might be coming… twitter.com/gottliebshow/s… I mean I feel like a lawsuit might be coming… twitter.com/gottliebshow/s…

"I mean I feel like a lawsuit might be coming…" - Pat Light

Former Major League pitcher-turned-podcaster Pat Light certainly felt like a lawsuit was heading Close's way. Per multiple sources, the Braves initially offered Freeman a $135 million, five-year extension just after the lockout. Close negotiated with Atlanta Braves head of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulus.

The lead agent wanted a deal higher than the aforementioned amount and sent two proposals on behalf of the All-Star first baseman. The Braves were given an hour to respond and they countered with a $140 million offer.

Doug Gottlieb @GottliebShow Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal

"Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer..." - Doug Gottlieb

Close rejected the offer and agreed with Anthopoulus that there will be no more offers made after the deadline has passed. Fearing the worst in the free agency market, the Braves then signed Georgia-native and Oakland A's star Matt Olson to replace Freeman.

It is now alleged that Close never told his client about the counter-offer that the Braves sent in fear that Freeman would take it. Freeman is yet to confirm to the media if this is the reason behind his agent's firing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far