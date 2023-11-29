Lucas Giolito may be one of the most intriguing starting pitchers available on the open market. While he may not be a guarantee to excel for whichever club signs him, he has shown glimpses in the past of his elite potential. However, after some disappointing stretches of late, he may need to sign a one-year "prove it" deal this offseason.

"I dont understand what is so special about giolito that makes him near the top of most free agency lists" - @CAWafflez

It was a disappointing season for Lucas Giolito, who found himself donning three different uniforms. Through 184.1 innings last year with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland Guardians, Giolito posted a disappointing 4.88 ERA with an 8-15 record and 204 strikeouts.

Even though his performances this past season may not be one that Giolito will want to look back on, he did create some personal relationships that he is fond of. While Giolito spent time with three clubs in 2023, it was his time with the Los Angeles Angels that helped him play alongside Shohei Ohtani.

"Lucas Giolito describes Shohei Ohtani's wild preparation routine" - @FoulTerritoryTV

During their time with the Los Angeles Angels, Giolito said that the two-time MVP would play jokes and laugh with him. In an episode of Chris Rose Sports, Giolito said about Ohtani, "He made fun of the way I was sitting in my locker", making an impression of the way Giolito was slumped while playing on his phone.

Even though their time together was brief, Shohei Ohtani made an impression on Lucas Giolito. So much so that the veteran would be open to reuniting with the Japanese superstar. "Maybe we'll sign with the same team, that'd be really cool", Giolito said on a recent episode of Foul Territory.

Lucas Giolito and Shohei Ohtani have been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Although it was a difficult year for Giolito, his track record from 2019-2021 has shown that he can be a top-tier pitcher in the MLB. If there was any team in the league that has a track record for reviving the careers of pitchers, it's the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have shown interest in signing both Giolito and Ohtani.

"I would be ecstatic if the Dodgers come out of this off-season with: Christian Yelich, Lucas Giolito, Jack Flaherty. Of course, Shohei Ohtani and Corbin Burnes would help too, but to have some hometown guys on the team would be amazing. #Dodgers" - @ATercero22

If Giolito does get to play with Shohei Ohtani again next season, it very well could be as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

