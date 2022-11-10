Free Agent Predictions MLB: Top 3 landing spots for star pitcher Carlos Rodon

One way or another, Carlos Rodon and his agent Scott Boras are going to secure more money than the average human can dream of in free agency. After a dazzling 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants, Boras was sure to let everyone at MLB GM meetings know that Rodon is "the only one of his kind" on the free-agent market.

Razzball @Razzball Scott Boras says stuff like, "Carlos Rodon is Rodon Quixote only those aren't windmills, they're hitters swinging and missing," and baseball writers just giggle and copy down what he says word for word. Scott Boras says stuff like, "Carlos Rodon is Rodon Quixote only those aren't windmills, they're hitters swinging and missing," and baseball writers just giggle and copy down what he says word for word.

Last season in San Francisco, Rodon finished the season with a record of 14-8 with a stellar 2.88 ERA. He also recorded 237 strikeouts, breaking the Giants' franchise record for double-digit strikeout games. If there was ever a time to hit free agency, this is it.

While he will certainly draw interest from many teams around the league, the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, and Chicago Cubs might be the most likely destinations for Rodon.

#1 - Will Carlos Rodon stay put in San Francisco?

The San Francisco Giants will certainly look to re-sign their star pitcher, yet with Rodon seeking a long-term deal, he may need to look elsewhere. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has been reluctant to hand out the five-year deal that Rodon and Boras are looking for.

The Giants faced a similar situation with Kevin Gausman last season and let him leave in free agency, so it remains to be seen if San Francisco will change their free-agent philosophy and lock up Carlos Rodon.

#2 - A Chicago reunion?

No, it's not the Chicago White Sox (who shouldn't be ruled out to sign Rodon), but the Chicago Cubs, who are looking to get back into playoff contention following a disappointing 2022 season.

"The Cubs need a top of the rotation starter. The Cubs need a power pitcher. The Cubs need a left-handed starter. Carlos Rodon is such a good fit for the Cubs. 5/$125M is a really good contract for both sides. Get it done." - @AndrewVanderhei

The Cubs are expected to be major players in the free-agent market as the team looks to rebuild their roster with star talent after moving on from Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez.

#3 - Will Rodon take his talents to Texas?

Similar to the Chicago Cubs, the Texas Rangers will not be scared to splash the cash to land Rodon. Last season, the team brought in Marcus Semien and Corey Seager on lucrative deals. After a disappointing season, their clear issue was pitching.

Rodon will be an instant upgrade to their current pitching staff. According to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly, the Rangers are expected to "make a hard push for left-hander Carlos Rodón."

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Sources: #Rangers are showing interest in the top of the free-agent pitching market and have made contact with the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon, and Kodai Senga. Texas also faces an imminent QO decision on Martín Pérez. @MLB Network @MLB Sources: #Rangers are showing interest in the top of the free-agent pitching market and have made contact with the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon, and Kodai Senga. Texas also faces an imminent QO decision on Martín Pérez. @MLBNetwork @MLB

"Sources: #Rangers are showing interest in the top of the free-agent pitching market and have made contact with the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon, and Kodai Senga. Texas also faces an imminent QO decision on Martín Pérez. @MLBNetwork @MLB" - Jon Morosi

