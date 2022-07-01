"Freeman robbed he's better than Alonso" "How in the actual s**t is Tommy Edman not a finalist?" - MLB world reacts to NL All-Star finalists after Phase 1 results are revealed

The first phase of the MLB All-Star voting is over, and many of the top players in the game can be seen up and down the ballot.

The National League All-Star results have been revealed after fans voted on their favorite players this past month. With the first phase over now, MLB fans can vote between each of the two finalists for each position starting next Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. EDT until July 8. Fans will only be allowed to vote once per day.

The vote totals for the first phase do not carry over. Each player starts with zero votes. Here are the National League finalists.

"The NL field is almost set" - MLB

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the final vote results. Several players fans thought deserved of a spot were out, and one of those was Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

While Freeman may not have the offensive numbers that Pete Alonso and Paul Goldschmidt have, he is still having an underrated season. Fans thought Freeman deserved to be a finalist over Alonso.

It's hard to argue that Freeman should be in over Alonso and Goldschmidt without showing bias given the production the two have put up. Both Alonso and Goldschmidt are arguably in the top two for the NL MVP right now.

Perhaps the biggest snub of all was St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman. Edman leads all position players in baseball with a WAR of 4.5. While both Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner are having great seasons, this valuable position player certainly deserves a spot in the All-Star Game.

Phase 2 of the voting will be here before you know it. Go to the Major League Baseball website to cast your votes next week!

MLB All-Star Game schedule

Dodger Stadium, the host of this year's All-Star game.

MLB All-Star week is full of entertainment and events. Below is the official schedule.

Following the events outside of Dodger Stadium, there are a number of activities taking place at the stadium that fans need to be aware of. The first event is the annual All-Star Celebrity Softball game. This takes place in every host city and features many legends and celebrities from the host town.

Following this is the MLB Futures game that features baseball's top prospects. Lastly, is the All-Star Game on July 19. The game is scheduled to be aired on FOX, and the first pitch is at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

