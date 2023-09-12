From 1971 World Series champion to grave digger: The strange story of former Pittsburgh Pirates player Richie Hebner

Richie Hebner has the rare distinction of (likely) being the only MLB player in history to win a World Series title and work as a grave digger in the offseason. The now 75-year-old enjoyed a long career in baseball as both a player and a coach, winning the 1971 World Series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The former infielder enjoyed a successful 18-year MLB career, spending the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, it's his seemingly bizarre offseason activities that will keep him in the history books forever.

"Former Tiger Richie Hebner working that offseason job for his dad’s business. #gravedigger #Tigers" - @ErnieHarwell1

Beginning as a sophomore in high school, Richie Hebner worked for his father, who managed several graveyards. His job? Richie was tasked with digging the graves of the recently deceased. In a 2020 interview with the Detroit Free Press, Hebner said his father paid him $35 per grave, which he described as "pocket money and was good exercise."

Hebner later explained that after finishing his shift at the graveyard, he would return to spring training and receive questions from several of his teammates. He explained to them the simple concept behind grave digging, saying, "You dig a hole, you put ‘em in, fill it back up, and go home." He also said that it creeped out some of his teammates as well.

"Richie Hebner. Played for the Detroit Tigers from 1980 to 1982. He dug graves for 35 years and had informed the Detroit Free Press ... "Guess I like working with stiffs." I will never forget that!" - @dclynick66

Not only did Hebner dig graves during the offseason, but he also began driving the hearse for funeral homes. This is something that he continued to do after retirement as well.

A look at the MLB career of "The Grave Digger" Richie Hebner

Although Hebner was never inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he did enjoy a solid MLB career that spanned 18 seasons. During his time as a player, he spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets.

"Remember when Richie Hebner left the @Pirates to go play for the @Phillies?" - @PolyesterUnis

Hebner finished his career with one World Series title with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1971. By the time he retired in 1985, he racked up 203 home runs, 890 RBIs, 38 stolen bases, and 1694 hits. He also finished with a career .276 batting average.