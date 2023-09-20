From 3× World Series champion to getting sacked by ESPN for anti-transgender stance: The Red Sox veteran Curt Schilling's backstory behind HOF snub

It's been quite the post-career fall from grace for Boston Red Sox great Curt Schilling. One of the top pitchers of his generation, Schilling was a winner through and through, finishing his MLB career with three World Series rings. However, following his playing career, things have gone from bad to worse for the 56-year-old.

The former starter of the Philadelphia Phillies spent 20 years in the major leagues, with many believing that the right-handed starter would one day find himself enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. However, now 15 years since making his final appearance, Curt Schilling has yet to be inducted to the Hall.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Harold sat down with @YonderalonsoU, @JakePeavy_22 and @_mcameron44 to discuss Curt Schilling's Hall of Fame candidacy leading up to tomorrow's Election announcement on MLB Network. #HOF2022" - @MLBNetwork

His stats speak for themselves in terms of being deserving of a Hall of Fame induction, however, his politics and anti-transgender comments post-career are something that Schilling believes kept him out.

The pitcher said that he does not care what the Hall of Fame voters think of him and that he would wait for the Veterans Committee to decide his fate. According to Schilling, the Veterans Committee was made up of “men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player.”

The former Red Sox starter has made several comments in the past that have sparked controversy, including comparing Islamic extremists to Nazis, supporting the rioters that stormed the Capitol Building, and claiming that a survivor of a school shooting was a “paid crisis actor."

Expand Tweet

"Curt Schilling has also peddled a conspiracy theory claiming that survivors of the Majory Stoneman Douglas school shooting were crisis actors." - @justabutternut

Although Schilling's performance on the field is worthy of earning a spot in the Hall of Fame, the voters will also take his character into consideration. While it may not be fair, it's something that takes place during the voting process.

Curt Schilling was fired from ESPN for his anti-transgender comments on social media

The outspoken former pitcher was fired by ESPN in 2016 due to anti-transgender comments that he posted to his Facebook page. In the post, Schilling posted the following comment,

"A man is a man no matter what they call themselves. I don't care what they are, who they sleep with, men's room was designed for the penis, women's not so much. Now you need laws telling us differently? Pathetic."

Schilling was informed by the company that his post was unacceptable and went against ESPN's inclusive values. As a result, Schilling was terminated from his contract.