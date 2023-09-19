From 3X World Series champion to lifetime exile: Navigating ups and downs of Pete Rose's career involving gambling and statutory rape allegations

The name Pete Rose will echo throughout baseball lore forever. Despite having his name associated with some questionnable affairs, the former Cincinnati Reds star should (rightfully) be in any conversation about the MLB G.O.A.T.

Born in Cincinnati in 1941, Rose excelled at athletics from a young age. A star in both baseball and football at Western Hills High School, it did not take long for MLB scouts to take serious notice of the young stud.

It was a dream come true for the 18-year old Pete Rose when the Cincinnati Reds, his hometown team, decided to sign him out of high school. It did not take long for the Reds' risk to be proven worthwhile. In his freshman campaign of 1963, Rose hit .273/.334/.371 with 6 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases, easily cruising to a first-place finish in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

"1963 NL Rookie of the Year. Pete Rose (.273 with 170 Hits and 101 Runs)" - Old Time Hardball

Over the next decade, Cincinnati Reds fans came to love Rose. Though primarily an outfielder, Pete Rose could play in any position. By his 33rd birthday, he had led MLB in hits in five seasons, batting twice, and won the 1973 NL MVP Award after posting a .338 average.

An integral part of the "Big Red Machine" team that won two World Series, including a 1976 sweep of the New York Yankees, Rose became an icon. His populariy compounded with a 44-game hitting streak in 1978. In 1979, he inked a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, making him the highest-paid athlete ever. When he retired in 1986 after returning to the Reds, his 4256 hits were an all-time record, a title that the 82-year old still boasts today.

Despite the magic of his career, things were not always so rosy behind the scenes for Pete Rose. After retiring from the Reds, he became the full-time manager of the team. In 1988, he pushed an umpire during a heated exchange during a game against the New York Mets, leading to a suspension.

In 1989, reports emerged that Rose had been placing bets, sometimes up to $10,000 in one day, on MLB games. In August of that year, Rose voluntarily accepted a place on MLB's permanent ineligibility list, barring him from all future league-related activities on account of his ban. Moreover, reports emerged in the 2010s that Rose had been sexually involved with a minor in the 1970s. However, no conclusive proof was ever provided.

"MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will uphold Pete Rose's banishment for gambling on baseball:" - ESPN

Legendary Pete Rose could have had it all

More recently, current MLB boss Rob Manfred has vetoed any attempts from Rose to get taken off the ineligible list, effectively closing the book on his Hall of Fame hopes. While there can be no doubt that Pete Rose was one of the most talented baseball players ever, he has only himself to blame for the fact that he may miss out on one of the most hallowed honors of all.