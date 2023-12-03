From baggy trousers to fleece jackets: Hunter Greene knocks it out of the park with serious drip as MLB's fashion MVP

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene has been slaying both on and off the field. Since being selected second overall in the 2017 MLB Draft, the 24-year-old flamethrower has quickly established himself as one of baseball’s most exciting young talents.

Greene’s 2023 season was a mixed bag of highs and lows, but one thing that has been consistent throughout is his sense of fashion, exuding serious drip even while rocking the most casual attire.

Greene is seen wearing a pinstripe shirt imprinted with Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera's retired No. 42 in a photo montage posted by MLB Fits on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hunter Greene solidified himself as one of the best dressed players in baseball this past season 👀💧" - MLB Fits

His determination and focus on the pitch show the more serious side of Greene. Off the field, he opts for a laid-back approach with a relaxed look. His choice of clothing usually gravitates toward fleece jackets, baggy jeans, T-shirts and denims.

While he may light up the mound with his fiery fastball, Greene’s fashion choices are more grounded in comparison, opting for comfort and individuality.

But regardless of what he is wearing, Greene manages to put his own spin on his outfits. His unique sense of style has shown time and again that he isn't afraid to experiment and have fun, which is what fashion is all about.

2023 MLB Fashion MVP? Greene certainly makes a strong case.

Hunter Greene would be hoping for a much better 2024

While his fashion statement is expected to remain just as strong, if not better, Hunter Greene is still waiting for that breakout season that would elevate him to the level of the elites.

His 2023 was a tale of two halves. The former top prospect started off with much promise, showcasing improved control and command in his second major league season.

He opened the campaign as the Reds’ opening day starter, a privilege reserved for the best pitcher on the team. However, injuries and inconsistencies went on to derail his progress.

2024 needs to be all about consistency for Greene, if he is to live up to the hype he has generated for himself. His fashion game is on point, now it’s time for his performances on the mound to match it on a regular basis

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.