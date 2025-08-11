"From Braves wives to forever besties" - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea sends heartwarming message to Dan Uggla's spouse Janette on her special day

Freddie Freeman and Dan Uggla shared the locker room when they played for the Atlanta Braves. While Freeman joined the Braves in 2010, Uggla arrived a year later and was part of the Atlanta setup until 2014, after which he left for the San Francisco Giants.

While Freeman and Uggla developed a good bond during their time with the Braves, it seems like the same happened with their respective partners. Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared an Instagram post, wishing Uggla's wife, Janette, on her birthday.

Chelsea uploaded an image of her and Janette, and wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my ATL soulmate 🤍 From Braves wives to forever besties, no amount of miles could ever change us. Love you always @janetteuggla 🥂✨"

You can check Freddie Freeman's wife's story below:

Chelsea Freeman's story [Image via Instagram - @chelseafreeman]

Chelsea Freeman married Freddie Freeman in 2014 and the couple has three sons. Dan Uggla married his wife Janette a year before Freddie and Chelsea's marriage. The couple has two kids; a daughter and a son.

Freddie Freeman's wife recently reacted to Kobe Bryant's daughter throwing the first pitch.

On Friday, the Dodgers faced the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Dodger Stadium hosted a tribute to one of L.A.'s favorite sons, Kobe Bryant. Fans also witnessed Kobe's daughters in action.

While Capri Bryant made the iconic, "It's time for Dodgers baseball!" call, her sister Bianka threw the ceremonial first pitch to Freddie Freeman. Dodgers Nation uploaded footage of Bianka throwing the ceremonial first pitch and sharing a heartwarming moment with Freeman on Instagram.

This post by Dodgers Nation was reposted by Chelsea Freeman on her Instagram story. In the caption of her story, Chelsea wrote:

"The sweetest moment 🫶🏻"

While Kobe Bryant grew up as a New York Mets fan, he shared a great relationship with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It must also be noted that in the year 2000, he threw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

