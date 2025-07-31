"I can barely walk" - Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, pushes limits with brutal workout that left her sore

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman, is hitting the gym harder than ever in the last few months. Her latest trip to the fitness studio seemingly left her sore, and it's safe to say that she's feeling the burn.
On Wednesday, Chelsea posted a photo from a serene Pilates studio, featuring a setup of Reformer Pilates machines, which isolate and tone muscles through controlled resistance and bodyweight movements. Chelsea mentioned in her story the activity she did, which left her with sore legs.
Apart from achieving her fitness goals, Chelsea also takes care of her three sons she shares with Freeman: Charlie, Max and Brandon. Max is in the midst of his recovery after last year's diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome.
Chelsea also hosted a high-profile fundraiser for the GBS Foundation, alongside fellow Dodgers wives and organizer Haeley Snell, the wife of starting pitcher Blake Snell.
Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, found her new bestie, Olivia Dunne, at MLB All‑Star Game
A couple of weeks ago, Chelsea returned to Truist Park in Atlanta, where Freddie Freeman once played and won the 2021 World Series. This time, she made several new friends over the All-Star weekend.
Among the new bonds, Chelsea's most notable one was a friendship with Olivia Dunne, the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. The two shared a cheerful behind-the-scenes selfie, with Chelsea captioning it:
"New Bestie"
Olivia Dunne, a former LSU gymnast, is a social media star. In April, she finished her five seasons with the LSU Tigers. She holds notable NIL deals with several brands, taking her NIL valuation to $4.2 million, according to On3. Dunne and Skenes met on LSU campus and have been together since the last two years.
Both Skenes and Freeman represented the National League at the All-Star game. Skenes started for the NL, pitching a scoreless first inning that included two strikeouts and retiring Aaron Judge on a groundball.
Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman started at first base and batted fourth in the order. That was his ninth All-Star appearance, and he received a warm applause from the crowd when he took the plate.