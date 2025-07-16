  • home icon
Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea finds a "new bestie" in Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne at glamorous All-Star night

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 16, 2025 04:20 GMT
Freddie Freeman
Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea finds a “new bestie” in Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne at star-studded All-Star night

The 95th MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta became the foundation for the new friendship between Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne.

Freeman and Skenes represented the National League in the All-Star game on Tuesday. While both the All-Stars were helping the NL team, their partners were getting to know each other.

Chelsea reposted a story on social media on Tuesday, calling Dunne her "new bestie." The two posed side by side in sleek evening wear. Dunne was dressed in a striking royal blue gown with her signature blonde locks elegantly pulled back, while Chelsea wore a chic black dress with soft curls flowing down her shoulders.

Chelsea&#039;s Instagram story
Chelsea's Instagram story

The friendship seems to have blossomed amid the All-Star festivities, where both women were supporting their baseball partners

How Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes and Chelsea's husband Freddie Freeman perform in the All-Star Game?

For the second straight year, Paul Skenes started the All-Star game for the National League against the American League. In the process, the LSU alum became the first pitcher in MLB history to be named the starting pitcher in each of his first two seasons.

Skenes pitched a dominant 1‑2‑3, scoreless opening inning. He struck out Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene and induced a groundout from Aaron Judge. He recorded two strikeouts, no walks on 14 pitches, six of them at 100+ mph.

Freddie Freeman was selected for the All-Star game for the ninth time in his career as he guarded first base for the NL at his former stomping ground in Atlanta.

The former Atlanta Braves player received a warm reception from the crowd at Truist Park. He went hitless in his only plate appearance.

As for the All-Star game is concerned, the game ended in a tie between the American League and National League with both sides scoring six runs each.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
