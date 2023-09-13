From breaking racial barriers on-field to breaking records in TV sales: The story of 1962 HOFer Jackie Robinson's double life

Jackie Robinson is one of the most famous and respected baseball players of all time. The legendary Hall of Famer is the only player in MLB history to have his jersey number retired by every single team thanks to him breaking baseball's color barrier.

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson changed baseball forever. The star broke baseball's color barrier, becoming the first African-American player to appear in an MLB game. The moment he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers, the game would never be the same.

While Robinson's legend continues to be honored every season on April 15th, there is a fun fact about the icon that some fans may not know. Like many players of his era, Robinson worked a second job during the offseason to not only help pay their bills but to stay busy as well. For the Hall of Famer, he spent his time working at Sunset Appliance in Rego Park, Queens, selling televisions.

Sunset owner Joseph Rudnick said in an issue of The New Yorker, that Robinson was a gifted salesman, and that "business was booming." Rudnick continued saying, "He's a natural salesman, with a natural modesty that appeals to buyers. The salesman wrapped up in himself makes a very small package."

Rudnick explained in The New Yorker issue that sports fans were flocking to the store, which naturally helped the business out. According to Rudnick, the Brooklyn Dodgers star sold televisions to other famous athletes such as Joe Louis and Sugar Ray Robinson.

Jackie Robinson was not the only famous baseball player to have an odd second job

Some of the biggest names and most popular players of their generation worked second jobs to supplement their salaries. Among the stars who worked, none may have had a more bizarre offseason job than Pittsburgh Pirates star Richie Hebner worked as a grave digger.

Other notable MLB players who worked second jobs include Joe Morgan, who was a snowplow operator, Lou Brock, who was a florist, and New York Yankees icon Yogi Berra, who was a suit salesman.