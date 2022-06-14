From CC Sabathia to Spike Lee: Celebrities who attended the world premiere of Derek Jeter docuseries 'The Captain'

The internet is buzzing with pictures of Derek Jeter attending the premiere of his upcoming documentary series "The Captain" at the Tribecca Film Festival. "The Captain" is a much-awaited series in the MLB world and is all set to release on July 18 on ESPN and the ESPN+.

The 7-episode series on 5-time World Series champ will include interviews with Jeter, Roger Clemens, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Joe Torrre + frenemy Alex Rodriguez. Here comes No. 2: Derek JeterESPN Films will debut 'The Captain' following HR Derby on July 18.The 7-episode series on 5-time World Series champ will include interviews with Jeter, Roger Clemens, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Joe Torrre + frenemy Alex Rodriguez. https://t.co/sdA3nZEk4m

"Here comes No. 2: Derek Jeter. ESPN Films will debut 'The Captain' following HR Derby on July 18. The 7-episode series on 5-time World Series champ will include interviews with Jeter, Roger Clemens, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Joe Torrre + frenemy Alex Rodriguez." - @Micheal MCCarthy

Derek's docuseries 'The Captain' is produced by Academy Award winner Spike Lee and Emmy Award winner Mike Tolin. It has been directed by Randy Wilkins, who has also bagged Emmy Awards three times.

Randy said, "Propelled by powerful unseen footage and candid, insightful interviews with Jeter, the documentary series aims to discover the man behind the iconic Yankees No. 2 jersey. I set out with this thesis statement that Derek is not just a great baseball player, but an American icon.”

On the other hand, Derek gave the sweetest reason for joining hands to make the documentary series "The Captain."

“I wanted to capture it so I can have it in the future and share it with my girls when they get older, because they probably wouldn't believe most of my career,” Jeter said.

Celebrities who turned up for Derek Jeter's "The Captain" premiere

Derek Jeter poses with his wife Hannah Davis at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 during the retiring ceremony for his number 2 jersey.

The much-awaited premiere of "The Captain" was attended by several well-known celebrities.

Among them were Hannah Jeter, the wife of Derek Jeter; former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and his wife Amber Sabathia; former New York Yankees coach Joe Torre; chairman of ESPN and Sports Content, Jimmy Pitaro; former MLB player Harold Reynolds, New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino and many more.

The seven-part docuseries' producers, Spike Lee and Mike Tolin, and director, Randy Wilkins were also present at the event.

Derek Jeter took to Twitter to acknowledge the attendees.

"Thanks to everyone involved with The Captain and Tribeca for making our debut one to remember. Looking forward to sharing this with you all on 7/18 on ESPN."

New York Yankees fans cannot wait for July to arrive and get to witness the career details of one of the top MLB stars in history.

