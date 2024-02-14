"From everything I’ve seen, he looks outstanding" - Dodgers hitting coach dazzled by Shohei Ohtani's 'explosive' batting practice

Shohei Ohtani continues to create a significant impression with the Los Angeles Dodgers before Spring Training. During their practice session, the Dodgers training squad saw their star player smash 10 home runs in 21 swings.

Ohtani took his first batting practice after undergoing surgery for his torn UCL. His swings caught the attention of many, including his hitting coach, Robert Van Scoyoc. Despite trying to hit on the lighter side, the 29-year-old caught the best of the ball with his swings.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Van Scoyoc said that he's explosive with his hitting prowess, and has the ability to move fast and smash that ball out of the park:

"On the field, he looks great. He looks awesome. The ball is really coming off. He’s explosive. So from everything I’ve seen, he looks outstanding," Van Scoyoc said in an interview with MLB.com.

The designated hitter continued to receive praise from his team as his highest exit velocity clocked 109 miles per hour. It was indeed a pleasant sight for the Dodgers management to watch their star player take on his first batting practice.

Dodgers have high hopes for Shohei Ohtani

The Dodgers have some of the best players in the league, but their focus has been on Ohtani, as they have high hopes for him. After signing a massive $700 million contract, they indeed expect the best in return.

The franchise has one goal: to win the World Series. The team believes that Ohtani will be crucial to their successful journey. Most of all, they have placed their hopes on the talented hitter along with their other star players.

His batting ability and improvement after surgery show that he is all set to perform well in the upcoming season. The three-time All-Star will have all the necessary support from his team.

His exceptional 2023 MLB campaign has made him one of the top hitters in the league. Despite playing only three games in September, he led the American League in home runs with 44. He recorded a batting average of .304 with 95 RBIs and a 1.066 OPS.

The Dodgers will look up to their star offensively and defensively. His pitching talent is sure to help them in time of need. With the present progress, the team can expect a significant number of homers from the designated hitter in this upcoming season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.