From Freddie Freeman as Charmander to Tommy Edman as Pikachu, Anthony Banda picks Pokémon counterparts for Dodgers teammates

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Anthony Banda envisioned eight-time All-Star Freddie Freeman as Charmander and National League Championship Series MVP Tommy Edman as Pikachu when asked to name some of his teammates as counterparts for Pokémon characters. Banda, a fan of the animated series, took his son to the Pokémon Headquarters this weekend.

Anthony Banda is part of the 31-man Los Angeles Dodgers roster that has traveled to Japan for the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series. The southpaw pitcher arrived after the Cleveland Guardians traded him at the start of the 2024 season. Banda went on to become an important piece of the Dodgers bullpen and played his part in helping them win the World Series last year.

On Saturday, Anthony Banda named his choices among the Dodgers teammates for counterparts during an interview with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA [2:43]:

"I'd say (Alex Vesia has) high energy. Great personality. I'd say he's more of a Squirtle type. Very out there. Great, dude. Awesome, funny," he said. "But I'm going to name just the three starters."

"So, I'm going to name (Max) Muncy as Bulbasaur, and then we got Freddie Freeman as the Charmander. I mean, he's just the boss. He's awesome," Banda added. "Who's Pikachu? That's right. You know what? Let's go with Tommy Edman."

Banda pitched a scoreless fourth inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers before his interview when they beat the Yomiuri Giants 5-1 at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday.

"Everything about this city is pretty special": Anthony Banda on his experience of Tokyo

Anthony Banda won the World Series in his first season for the Dodgers (Image Source: IMAGN)

Anthony Banda also shared the experience of his visit to Japan with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series. He was asked to name some of the things he has enjoyed on the tour thus far.

"The easy answer is everything," Banda said. "The food is amazing. They've always talked about back in the States about how different it is."

"So, the food is amazing. The city is clean. Everybody's so nice and generous. Everything about this city is pretty special," he added. "I see why people love to be tourists here and see everything that they've got to offer. I'm really grateful to be a part of that, too."

Following their victory in the first exhibition game, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost 3-0 to the Hanshin Tigers on Sunday. The World Series champs will kickstart their regular season against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday evening.

