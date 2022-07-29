From Kate Hudson to Jennifer Lopez: Looking back at the dating life of Alex Rodriguez

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has had a slew of romantic affairs since his 2008 divorce from ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Cynthia and Alex have two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Here's a rundown of Alex's dating timeline.

Alex Rodriguez & Madonna

Madonna at 2021 VMAs: Singer wears leather bodice

Per the rumor mill, Alex Rodriguez was involved in a fling with the Queen of Pop, Madonna. Alex and Cynthia Scurtis' marriage ended in 2008 when suspicions of an affair started circulating. However, Madonna and Rodriguez have not publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman I occasionally think about how Alex Rodriguez has gone from being viewed as "disgraced, cheating baseball player who dated Madonna" to "beloved broadcaster and successful businessman engaged to Jennifer Lopez." The transformation in such a short time is incredible. I occasionally think about how Alex Rodriguez has gone from being viewed as "disgraced, cheating baseball player who dated Madonna" to "beloved broadcaster and successful businessman engaged to Jennifer Lopez." The transformation in such a short time is incredible.

The relationship between Alex and Madonna was one of the hottest gossips back in 2008.

Alex & Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel starred in the "The Real Housewives."

Bethenny Frankel, a member of "The Real Housewives of New York City," dated Alex around the beginning of 2009. On "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2017, Bethenny admitted to going out with Alex.

After Andy asked whether she was romantically involved with Alex, Bethenny said:

"What is used to date mean? I went out with him on two dates.”

"Bethenny Frankel confirms she once dated Alex Rodriguez." - E! News

Bethenny broke her silence over her short-lived fling with Rodriguez while he was seeing Jennifer Lopez.

Alex & Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson looks radiant in one of her Instagram posts.

In October 2008, Kate Hudson had the pleasure of meeting Alex at the grand opening of Fontainebleau. Kate and A-Rod didn't take much time to break the ice and began seeing each other in May 2009. Their relationship made headlines when the pair were spotted kissing each other in public.

happyfication @happyfication Was Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez's Relationship All a Publicity Stunt? y.hpfy.me/8cd4e20d Was Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez's Relationship All a Publicity Stunt? y.hpfy.me/8cd4e20d https://t.co/v0mi0OHlg8

"Was Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez's Relationship All a Publicity Stunt?" - Happyfication

After emerging as a power couple, Kate and Alex parted ways in December 2009 for undisclosed reasons.

Alex & Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz with her business partner, Aveline.

Alex and Cameron Diaz met at a pre-Super Bowl party in February 2010. During their short affair, a video of Diaz feeding popcorn to Rodriguez during Super Bowl XLV in February 2011 became the talk of the town.

Here's what Rodriguez said about Diaz in an interview with "The Insider":

"I don't like talking about my relationships. But I will tell you about CD: She's probably one of the greatest human beings I've ever met, and just an amazing light."

Nevertheless, the pair split up in June 2011.

Alex and Torrie Wilson

Torrie Wilson speaks during her Hall of Fame induction.

After several short-lived relationships, Rodriguez got involved in a long-term relationship with WWE star Torrie Wilson late in 2011. Alex and Torrie went separate ways three years later.

"Exclusive: Alex Rodriguez and Torrie Wilson call it quits." - New York Post

Rodriguez reportedly wasn't prepared for the commitment, which is why the pair broke up in 2015.

Alex & Anne Wojcicki

Anne Wojcicki is the CEO of the personal genomics company 23andMe.

To this point in his dating history, Alex had gone out with Hollywood stars and a sports personality. Shocking his fans, A-Rod started dating Anne Wojcicki in the first half of 2016. Anne is the CEO of the personal genomics company 23andMe. She is also Google co-founder Sergey Brin's ex-wife.

In a "Bleacher Report" article, Alex described Anne as "interesting, inspirational and very smart."

Alex and Anne also attended the Met Gala together in May 2016.

"Alex Rodriguez and tech CEO Anne Wojcicki make their relationship official at the MetGala." - E! News

However, Alex and Anne broke up in the first half of 2017.

Alex and Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez began dating in 2017. From attending the Met Gala to going on vacations, J.Lo and Alex seemed to be a happy couple.

"Alex Rodriguez shared fantastic video of Jennifer Lopez dancing at Met Gala after-part." - For The Win

The couple became engaged in March 2019 but abruptly ended their relationship in April 2021.

"JUST IN: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off two-year engagement" - New York Post

Currently, Alex is dating 25-year-old Kathryne Padgett, a fitness model, NPC competitor, and former soccer player based in the USA.

