From Max Verstappen as Barry Bonds to Charles Leclerc as Bryce Harper: McLaren CEO names MLB counterparts for F1 superstars

McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently made interesting comparisons between F1 drivers and MLB athletes. Brown mentioned names such as Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc and their parallels in America's favorite pastime to talents such as Barry Bonds and Bryce Harper.
The American motorsport executive shared his love for the game of baseball, even admitting that it was his first sport of choice before he had the chance to transition to racing. At the moment, Brown is the only American-born team boss in F1 — a predominantly European-affiliated sport.
"Max [Verstappen] never misses," said Brown. "From what I see, Barry [Bonds] had a little bit of an edge to him, from what I hear in the clubhouse. So Max has a little bit of edge to him. But was d*mn good," he added. (32:17-32:24)
Brown stopped by the "6-1-1" podcast hosted by MLB legends Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard. The episode coincided with the Miami Grand Prix weekend that concluded last Sunday wherein Brown's McLaren team consisting of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris claimed a 1-2 finish in the main race.
The CEO first compared Verstappen to arguably the greatest slugger in MLB history, Barry Bonds. Known as a generational talent, Verstappen has won four-straight championships from 2021 to 2024 and is still just 27 years old. In 2018, he set an F1 record by being the youngest race winner in history when he triumphed in that year's Spanish Grand Prix at the age of 18.
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was then compared by Brown to Phillies star Bryce Harper for being on the expressive side of things.
"I think I'd go with Bryce Harper. Because Charles has got some emotion in his game, which I love. It kind of strikes me as I've seen enough of Bryce over the years. It seems like when he gets agitated, he kinds of let you know." (32:30-32:50)
Brown would cap off the segment by comparing Lewis Hamilton to Mookie Betts for the aura and calm demeanor, Norris to Freddie Freeman for being nice without losing a killer instinct, and Piastri to former Cardinal and good friend Paul Goldschmidt for being low-key while still delivering results on the field.
McLaren boss Zak Brown's love for MLB
Although he's originally from Los Angeles, California, McLaren boss Zak Brown is a self-professed MLB and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
In May of last year, Brown had the privilege to toss the ceremonial first pitch at Busch Stadium to his friend Paul Goldschmidt in a game against the Baltimore Orioles.