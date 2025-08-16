From Pete Crow-Armstrong’s girlfriend to Jose Altuve’s wife MLB better halves flaunt chic gym fits

The MLB players' partners shared a glimpse of their fitness regime on social media, including Pete Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend, Jose Altuve's wife, and Jorge Soler's wife.

On Thursday, Chicago Cubs outfielder Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, shared a mirror selfie from a hot yoga studio in Chicago. She wore a powder blue workout set, posing for the camera with her friend, and wrote a caption:

"105F Chicago’s Original Hot Yoga."

Pete Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, shared a mirror selfie on his story.(Via Instagram)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve's wife, Nina Altuve, also shared a sneak peek of the gym. She posted a workout mirror shot, wearing a casual blue tee and navy leggings; Nina added the music "Burn It Up" by R. Kelly.

Jose Altuve's wife, Nina Altuve, also posted her Mirror selfie on her social media platform. (Via Instagram)

Meanwhile, Maria Laborde, the wife of Miami Marlins slugger Jorge Soler, posted a mirror selfie with a gym trainer. She wore a black co-ord set.

Maria Laborde, the wife of Miami Marlins slugger Jorge Soler, shared an image on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)

"If you want to die for a day, go with @prof.amandalucille," she wrote (as translated from Spanish).

The stories capture the essence of fitness, ranging from yoga to gym workouts, while highlighting MLB WAGs' style.

Jose Altuve's wife, Nina Altuve, shared a glimpse of last night's match

On Friday, Nina posted a clip of a game at Minute Maid Park on social media. The game was against the Baltimore Orioles, who beat the Astros 7-0 in a shutout.

The clip showed the crowd behind home plate and captured Jose Altuve in his Astros uniform, standing at the plate with a bat in hand. Altuve appeared at bat four times but was unable to record a hit.

Jose Altuve's wife, Nina Altuve, shared last night's match clip on her social media platform. (Via Instagram)

This season, he has posted a .281 batting average, 21 home runs and 63 RBIs.

