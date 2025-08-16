  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • From Pete Crow-Armstrong’s girlfriend to Jose Altuve’s wife MLB better halves flaunt chic gym fits

From Pete Crow-Armstrong’s girlfriend to Jose Altuve’s wife MLB better halves flaunt chic gym fits

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 16, 2025 10:40 GMT
Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Source: Getty
Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Source: Getty

The MLB players' partners shared a glimpse of their fitness regime on social media, including Pete Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend, Jose Altuve's wife, and Jorge Soler's wife.

Ad

On Thursday, Chicago Cubs outfielder Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, shared a mirror selfie from a hot yoga studio in Chicago. She wore a powder blue workout set, posing for the camera with her friend, and wrote a caption:

"105F Chicago’s Original Hot Yoga."
Pete Crow-Armstrong&#039;s girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, shared a mirror selfie on his story.(Via Instagram)
Pete Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, shared a mirror selfie on his story.(Via Instagram)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve's wife, Nina Altuve, also shared a sneak peek of the gym. She posted a workout mirror shot, wearing a casual blue tee and navy leggings; Nina added the music "Burn It Up" by R. Kelly.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Jose Altuve&#039;s wife, Nina Altuve, also posted her Mirror selfie on her social media platform. (Via Instagram)
Jose Altuve's wife, Nina Altuve, also posted her Mirror selfie on her social media platform. (Via Instagram)

Meanwhile, Maria Laborde, the wife of Miami Marlins slugger Jorge Soler, posted a mirror selfie with a gym trainer. She wore a black co-ord set.

Ad
Maria Laborde, the wife of Miami Marlins slugger Jorge Soler, shared an image on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)
Maria Laborde, the wife of Miami Marlins slugger Jorge Soler, shared an image on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)
"If you want to die for a day, go with @prof.amandalucille," she wrote (as translated from Spanish).
Ad

The stories capture the essence of fitness, ranging from yoga to gym workouts, while highlighting MLB WAGs' style.

Jose Altuve's wife, Nina Altuve, shared a glimpse of last night's match

On Friday, Nina posted a clip of a game at Minute Maid Park on social media. The game was against the Baltimore Orioles, who beat the Astros 7-0 in a shutout.

Ad

The clip showed the crowd behind home plate and captured Jose Altuve in his Astros uniform, standing at the plate with a bat in hand. Altuve appeared at bat four times but was unable to record a hit.

Jose Altuve&#039;s wife, Nina Altuve, shared last night&#039;s match clip on her social media platform. (Via Instagram)
Jose Altuve's wife, Nina Altuve, shared last night's match clip on her social media platform. (Via Instagram)

This season, he has posted a .281 batting average, 21 home runs and 63 RBIs.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications