From Pete Crow-Armstrong’s girlfriend to Jose Altuve’s wife MLB better halves flaunt chic gym fits

The MLB players' partners shared a glimpse of their fitness regime on social media, including Pete Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend, Jose Altuve's wife, and Jorge Soler's wife.
On Thursday, Chicago Cubs outfielder Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, shared a mirror selfie from a hot yoga studio in Chicago. She wore a powder blue workout set, posing for the camera with her friend, and wrote a caption:
"105F Chicago’s Original Hot Yoga."
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve's wife, Nina Altuve, also shared a sneak peek of the gym. She posted a workout mirror shot, wearing a casual blue tee and navy leggings; Nina added the music "Burn It Up" by R. Kelly.
Meanwhile, Maria Laborde, the wife of Miami Marlins slugger Jorge Soler, posted a mirror selfie with a gym trainer. She wore a black co-ord set.
"If you want to die for a day, go with @prof.amandalucille," she wrote (as translated from Spanish).
The stories capture the essence of fitness, ranging from yoga to gym workouts, while highlighting MLB WAGs' style.
Jose Altuve's wife, Nina Altuve, shared a glimpse of last night's match
On Friday, Nina posted a clip of a game at Minute Maid Park on social media. The game was against the Baltimore Orioles, who beat the Astros 7-0 in a shutout.
The clip showed the crowd behind home plate and captured Jose Altuve in his Astros uniform, standing at the plate with a bat in hand. Altuve appeared at bat four times but was unable to record a hit.
This season, he has posted a .281 batting average, 21 home runs and 63 RBIs.