From seeking daughter's help to meditation: Francisco Lindor & other Mets stars reveal how they maintain mental health

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have opened up the 2025 season about as good as you could. They and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the only two teams with 21 wins under their belt heading into Thursday.

Ad

The club has been locked in on the field, getting great offense from its star players. They also have gotten sound pitching, even with concerns about the starting rotation earlier this spring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the club is locked in on the field, they are also locked in mentally. The MLB season is a long one, and players have various ways of keeping their mental health in check each day. With May being Mental Health Awareness month, players revealed how they stay grounded.

"I usually do some meditation, use some words of affirmation, some mantras. [It] always gets me right" said Tyrone Taylor.

Ad

Ad

Tyrone Taylor keeps his mental health in check with meditation, positive affirmation, and mantras. That is not far off from what Jesse Winker does to keep himself locked in.

"I do two things: I pray and I call my daughter" said Jesse Winker.

Winker leaves it up to a higher power and then calls his daughter to keep him grounded. As you will see, each player has their own unique way of not getting too high or too low.

Ad

"I visualize myself being successful every single night before I go to bed" said Francisco Lindor.

Francisco Lindor is a big believer in visualization. This is what many pro athletes in various sports turn to after meeting with mental performance coaches over the years.

"For me, every day is a new one. So, even if I got good results in my game, I flush it away even if I have had bad results, I flush it away. I think that's how I stay really tough mentally" said Edwin Diaz.

Ad

Some Mets pitchers depend on family and mental performance coaches to stay locked in

New York Mets - Sean Manaea (Photo via IMAGN)

Mets reliever Ryne Stanek stays true to himself by spending time with his family. He uses the time he spends with his family as a reset button for when he feels like he is pressing too much.

Ad

"I try to be pretty intentional with the time that I spend with my family and give myself a real reset from all the stress and pressure and everything" said Stanek.

Sean Manaea prioritizes his work with his mental performance coach, Tyler Pazik. Pazik keeps Manaea's mind clear ahead of starts, and they work on what they can afterward.

"I talk to a mental performance coach. His name is Tyler Pazik. I talk to him twice in between starts. Once the day before the start and then the day after to go over an after-action report" said Manaea.

While these Mets players have different ways of keeping themselves grounded, it seems to be working just fine. They are on a tear this season and have the talent to be a World Series contender.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More