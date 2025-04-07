  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • From sinus cure to healthy gut, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro spills her 6 game-changing smoothie secrets

From sinus cure to healthy gut, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro spills her 6 game-changing smoothie secrets

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 07, 2025 12:00 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro spills her 6 game-changing smoothie secrets - Source: Imagn

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, likes to share health and wellness tips with her followers, as she keeps in touch with her JACFIT community.

Ad

On Sunday, Cordeiro gave her followers a peek into her kitchen and her wellness playbook. She shared six of her ultimate smoothie hacks:

1. Deep sleep smoothie

  • Cordeiro recommends a refreshing green blend made of cucumber, mint leaves, coconut water and a splash of lime juice.

2. Healthy gut hero

  • A papaya-based powerhouse featuring apple, prunes and chia seeds is Cordeiro’s go-to for a gut-friendly reboot.

3. Headache relief refresher

  • Cordeiro’s pick for headache relief is a hydrating mix of watermelon, spinach, mint leaves and lime juice.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

4. Sinus cure sip

  • Cordeiro suggests combating congestion with an immune-boosting blend of carrot, green apple, orange and ginger.

5. Clear skin elixir

  • Cordeiro’s hack for clear skin includes a smoothie made out of orange, carrot, turmeric, matcha and pepper.

6. Boost immunity blend

  • This bold blend of orange, spinach, carrot, turmeric and pepper is a nutrient-dense immunity booster that’ll keep one ahead of seasonal bugs.
Cordeiro&#039;s Instagram story
Cordeiro's Instagram story

Cordeiro has experience in the wellness sector, having worked as a nurse after graduating from the University of Windsor. She became a fitness trainer after the COVID-19 pandemic and runs a six-week fitness transformation program.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro names one thing she wants to teach women

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, organized a Women Supporting Women event on Mar. 6 at Caesars Windsor Casino in Ontario. According to Cordeiro's post on Instagram, the event raised "an incredible $40,800 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex County."

Ad

During the event, Cordeiro also gave an interview where she spoke about instilling emotional connection in the women she works with.

"That's what you're giving women in what you do. I'm giving women the same thing," she said. "Collectively, all of these things that we are doing in terms of giving back into our own gender is a beautiful thing. Because we're changing the narrative together—which is, I mean, this is what it's all about."
Ad

With her platform, Cordeiro continues to be a voice of inspiration for women.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी