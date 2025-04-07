From sinus cure to healthy gut, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro spills her 6 game-changing smoothie secrets

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, likes to share health and wellness tips with her followers, as she keeps in touch with her JACFIT community.

On Sunday, Cordeiro gave her followers a peek into her kitchen and her wellness playbook. She shared six of her ultimate smoothie hacks:

1. Deep sleep smoothie

Cordeiro recommends a refreshing green blend made of cucumber, mint leaves, coconut water and a splash of lime juice.

2. Healthy gut hero

A papaya-based powerhouse featuring apple, prunes and chia seeds is Cordeiro’s go-to for a gut-friendly reboot.

3. Headache relief refresher

Cordeiro’s pick for headache relief is a hydrating mix of watermelon, spinach, mint leaves and lime juice.

4. Sinus cure sip

Cordeiro suggests combating congestion with an immune-boosting blend of carrot, green apple, orange and ginger.

5. Clear skin elixir

Cordeiro’s hack for clear skin includes a smoothie made out of orange, carrot, turmeric, matcha and pepper.

6. Boost immunity blend

This bold blend of orange, spinach, carrot, turmeric and pepper is a nutrient-dense immunity booster that’ll keep one ahead of seasonal bugs.

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Cordeiro has experience in the wellness sector, having worked as a nurse after graduating from the University of Windsor. She became a fitness trainer after the COVID-19 pandemic and runs a six-week fitness transformation program.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro names one thing she wants to teach women

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, organized a Women Supporting Women event on Mar. 6 at Caesars Windsor Casino in Ontario. According to Cordeiro's post on Instagram, the event raised "an incredible $40,800 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex County."

During the event, Cordeiro also gave an interview where she spoke about instilling emotional connection in the women she works with.

"That's what you're giving women in what you do. I'm giving women the same thing," she said. "Collectively, all of these things that we are doing in terms of giving back into our own gender is a beautiful thing. Because we're changing the narrative together—which is, I mean, this is what it's all about."

With her platform, Cordeiro continues to be a voice of inspiration for women.

