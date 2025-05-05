From Tarik Skubal to Logan Webb: Twins pitcher Joe Ryan names pitchers who bewildered him

Joe Ryan has been in the big leagues since 2021 and has seen some really good pitchers over that period. Ryan has a list of pitchers he checks up daily, trying to emulate them.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Twins star was asked to name the pitchers from the other teams who bewildered him. He opened up about the pitchers he finds most mesmerizing right now.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and Mets reliever Clay Holmes made Ryan's list.

"I mean, watching Skubal — probably, um… Clay Holmes’ sinker is ridiculous," Ryan said (11:15 onwards). "The pitch shape changes have been super fun to :watch across the league. Who is it… Birdsong? I've been seeing a little bit of his stuff."

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb has captured Ryan's attention the most. He also tipped his hat to Bryan Woo and Logan Gilbert as part of Seattle’s "gross" pitching staff. He marveled at LA Dodgers star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Ryan also mentioned Grayson Rodriguez of the Baltimore Orioles.

"Anything that Webb’s throwing — I mean, I’ve been sitting on the iPad watching his outings," Ryan said. "He just looks insane right now. That sinker-sweeper combo, the velo on both — and how smooth the mechanics are… I like watching Woo and Gilbert — that whole Mariners staff is gross. Yamamoto — again, just so fun to watch. G-Rod now coming back… yeah."

Joe Ryan doing well on the mound for Twins

While Joe Ryan gave props to some of the game’s filthiest arms, he’s quietly putting together one of the most efficient starts of his career.

Through seven starts in the 2025 regular season, Ryan boasts a 2.93 ERA across 40.0 innings pitched, striking out 47 and walking just five — good for 0.90 WHIP. Opponents are batting just .209 off him.

Ryan's most recent outing came against the Boston Red Sox as he pitched six innings for one run and eight strikeouts.

Outside of a bumpy start in Atlanta on April 20 (5 IP, 6 ER), Ryan has been dominant on the mound. He’s logged three quality starts already and looks poised to challenge for his first All-Star selection.

