Trey Mancini has had quite the roller coaster ride in the last few years. He overcame stage three colon cancer and made an impressive return to his Baltimore Orioles team. He signed a new deal with them before being traded off to the Houston Astros in August 2022 as part of a three-team trade also involving the Tampa Bay Rays.

As part of the Astros' setup, Trey Mancini has already had some memorable moments, hitting a home run as his first hit in a match against the Boston Red Sox, which Houston won 6-1. He also tied the record for the second-highest batting output and most hits in a game in Astros history, when he hit 25 hits in a 21-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

In Houston, Trey Mancini finally tasted success, winning his first ever World Series. Through all of this, one person has been constantly there beside him: his fiancee Sara Perlman. Sara and Trey had just started dating when he was diagnosed with cancer. Sara took up the role of his primary caretaker and stayed with him during the quarantine season in the path to his full recovery.

As Trey celebrated success, fans were reminded of Sara's heartfelt message on Instagram about her boyfriend back in 2020.

"I met Trey a few years ago working at MASN. I still laugh thinking about a show we did together back in 2017.... After I left Baltimore, he must have missed my daily interviews and lengthy questions sooo much he asked me to dinner. Six months later, here we are. From Trey’s cancer diagnosis to quarantine, this has been a wild few months.... People come into your life for a reason and I’m so glad our jobs had us cross paths. Super proud of you and your strength on a daily basis." [email protected],Instgram, 2020.

Trey Mancini and Sara Perlman's story

Sara herself is a well-known news broadcaster. While working at MASN, Sara and Trey used to come into contact with each other for interview purposes. Apparently, Trey loved being interviewed by her and eventually started to miss the interviews when Sara left MASN. After joining NBC Sports, Trey would finally ask her out on a date and after almost 3 years of dating, they were engaged.

Sara recently took to Instagram again to show her joy for her fiancee as the Astros lifted the World Series trophy.

"WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!! 🧡💙 ⚾️"

Poll : 0 votes