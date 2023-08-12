After losing five of their past six games entering Friday's matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the San Diego Padres were desperate for a win.

The team that was one of the favorites for the pennant at the start of the year has slid down the National League standings over the past few months. The Padres are currently fourth in the NL West and are four games back in the wild card race. With time running out in the season, it is understandable that the players and management are frustrated with the current state of affairs.

After Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners, outfielder Juan Soto let off some steam stating that team "gave up." It is a decision he now regrets. The three-time All-Star explained that he was frustrated and that he believes in his teammates:

"Just s****y days. Really frustrating. I shouldn't have said anything like that. I trust in these guys."

Soto was speaking Friday after the Friars bounced back in a 10-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Dominican finished 2-5 on the night with two RBIs and two runs.

Since his highly publicized trade from the Washington Nationals last year, Soto is slashing .259/.405/.474. He has racked up 30 home runs, 89 RBIs, 151 hits and 96 runs in 167 games for San Diego.

The San Diego Padres have invested heavily in the roster over the past 18 months

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto holds his bat after striking out against the Seattle Mariners

It has been a frustrating season for an ownership that invested heavily in the roster.

The club traded several of their top prospects to sign Juan Soto from the Nationals last season. Along with Soto, Josh Hader was also picked up in the 2022 trade deadline.

Third baseman Manny Machado was recently extended to an 11-year, $350 million extension. Xander Bogaerts was signed to a massive 11-year, $280 million deal in the offseason. Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Fernando Tatis Jr. are all locked up to long-term deals.

On paper, this is one of the most talented lineups in the majors. Unfortunately, things have not panned out as planned for the 2023 Padres.