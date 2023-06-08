On June 7, the Houston Astros took on the Toronto Blue Jays. It was to be the third of a four-game set between the two teams, and the second last meeting of the 2023 season.

After scoring six runs in the first inning in the opening game of the series, the Astros lost the second game on account of a 13-strikeout performance from Jays ace Kevin Gausman. On Wednesday, June 6, the Astros were looking to get back ahead.

Yordan Alvarez got thinks going in the top of the fourth inning with a two-run home run against Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt. However, successive home runs from Brandon Belt and Bo Bichette knotted the game before catcher Alejandro Kirk put the Blue Jays ahead. The Jays would hold out to beat the Astros by a score of 3-2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Final: Blue Jays 3, #Astros 2" - Houston Astros

Astros fans, who saw their team fall 4.5 games behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers in the AL West, were very underwhelmed. Several Astros fans took to Twitter to voice their dissapointment.

fcbKimmich @w4nner7489 @astros Only thing that comforts me is that were playing horrible baseball and still are 10 games over .500 @astros Only thing that comforts me is that were playing horrible baseball and still are 10 games over .500

Second baseman Jose Altuve was back in the lineup after missing about a week with an oblique issue. The former MVP went 0-for-4 with a walk, while Yordan Alvarez recorded his second home run and fourth RBI of the series. Astros fans are becoming concerned with their team's perceived over-reliance on Alvarez.

H-Town/Space City Bill™️ @HTownBill2717 @astros Someone other than Yordan has to produce runs. Meanwhile the rangers gave a cake walk schedule. Pain. @astros Someone other than Yordan has to produce runs. Meanwhile the rangers gave a cake walk schedule. Pain.

Htownforever @HTownForever32 @astros Abreu contract may be the biggest bust ever in the MLB @astros Abreu contract may be the biggest bust ever in the MLB

The Houston Astros chased Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah from the opening game of the series, scoring six runs against the former Cy Young contender in the first third of the first inning. Now though, it looks as though the Jays seem to have figured out the defending champs.

NOBODY believes you @281str09 @astros Stros scored 10 runs the first game then took the next two games off smh @astros Stros scored 10 runs the first game then took the next two games off smh

AverageNYSportsEnjoyer @JetsAreOnTop @astros I just needed y’all to win… Blue Jays getting to close. @astros I just needed y’all to win… Blue Jays getting to close.

DavidMorant @DavidMorant48



This approach NEEDS to change @astros The Astros have drawn a grand total of 5 walks in their last 4 games.This approach NEEDS to change @astros The Astros have drawn a grand total of 5 walks in their last 4 games.This approach NEEDS to change

The Astros will finish up their series with Toronto on Thursday before heading to Cleveland to take on the Guardians in a weekend series. For Houston fans, hopefully the team can recover and put together some more wins on their 7-game road trip.

Houston Astros' struggles are rendering the AL West baseball's most interesting division

After the Astros handily beat the Philadelphia Phillies in last year's World Series, most fans expected the team to own their division. After more than two months, the Texas Rangers continue to rule the division, and the Los Angeles Angels, now eight games back of the lead, are holding their own. With a far more open division than almost anyone expected, the stage is set for a very interesting summer.

Poll : 0 votes