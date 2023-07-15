Shohei Ohtani is doing his best to play through the pain in the hope of reviving the Los Angeles Angels fading season.

The two-way star took the mound on Friday despite struggling in his last two starts with finger injuries. It turned out to be one of Ohtani's worst starts of the year (alongside his previous start versus the San Diego Padres on July 4).

Ohtani managed just five innings against the Houston Astros before exiting early in the sixth. The Angeles staff examined the 29-year-old extensively before taking the decision to pull him in the midst of a tied game. On the night, he conceded five runs (4 earned runs) on five hits and walked three batters.

After the game, Shohei was asked about the Angels' loss, the finger and when he expects to be back on the mound, per the New York Post.

"I’m frustrated to a certain point...the whole team is. I think it’s just only natural when we can’t win games that the frustration builds up," said Ohtani

Ohtani remained in the game as a hitter but was unable to guide his team to a victory. The Astros went on to win 7-5 to hand the Japanese pitcher his fifth loss of the year.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome The Astros won 7-5. They are 51-41.



The Angels made a lot of mistakes. The Astros took advantage of them.

The Angels are spiraling at a crucial stage of the season. The team has dropped six straight games and 14 of their last 18. They sit fourth in the AL West and trail the Texas Rangers by eight games. The Angels have not won a series since edging out the Kansas City Royals on June 18.

It is easy to see why frustration is setting in for Ohtani and his teammates.

Despite the Angels' turbulent campaign, Shohei Ohtani has been in sensational form.

The two-way star currently leads the league in home runs (32), triples (6) and OPS (1.046). As a pitcher, he leads the MLB in opposing batting average and ranks third in strikeouts (139).

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



17 inches of horizontal break. Shohei Ohtani, Vicious 85mph Sweeper.17 inches of horizontal break.

Ohtani remains the clear favorite for the AL MVP title barring an unfortunate injury of some kind. The Angels organization, and baseball fans everywhere, will be hoping for a speedy recovery.

