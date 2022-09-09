 "Fu****g horrible" "3 god d**n hits?"- San Francisco Giants fans react to non-existent offense in team's loss to Milwaukee Brewers

The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers squared off in game-one of a single-admission doubleheader at American Family Field. The game was competitive throughout as the Brewers came out on top, winning by a score of 2-1. The Brewers' record now sits at 72-65.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the frustrating loss. One fan was in disgust with the performance.

The San Francisco Giants offense struggled today, managing just three base hits and one run.

After winning 107 games a season ago, this year's roster has suffered tons of injuries and has struggled mightely.

After sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies at home, the team has now lost three games in a row.

The games are getting harder to watch for some fans at this point. The Giants are now six games below .500, at 65-71.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes was dominant in this afternoon's outing; going 8 innings, allowing one earned run, and striking out 14 batters.

"Corbin Burnes pitched a gem today: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 14 K" - Fox Sports: MLB

Burnes is now 10-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 214 strikeouts.

Overall, yet another disappointing loss for the San Francisco Giants as they continue to struggle in 2022.

Will the San Francisco Giants be in the market for Aaron Judge in 2022 offseason?

Aaron Judge rounds the bases during a New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays game.

Multiple contributors from last season have been injured in 2022. These include: LaMonte Wade Jr., Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt, and Tommy La Stella. These are four players who contributed greatly in 2021 that have had trouble staying on the field this season.

The Giants may be in need of adding a position player to their roster following a disappointing season. With injury issues throughout this year's roster, Aaron Judge would be the perfect fit to build a team around him.

Judge could be an ideal target, given that he is from the San Francisco area. With the Giants' payroll capabilities, this idea is not too far out of the realm.

"'You can dream as a little 12-year-old.' I spoke with Aaron Judge about his childhood dream to play for the Giants, why Aurilla was his fave, what Bonds meant to him, how a Mays connection got him tickets and his pursuit of Maris" - John Shea

The San Francisco Giants may be the favorites to land the slugger this off-season.

