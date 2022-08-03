"Fucking joke org" "What the f**k man lol send this mf back to Arizona please" - MLB Twitter left in stitches after Tony La Russa was on the verge of dozing off during Chicago White Sox game

In a comical incident during the Chicago White Sox versus Kansas City Royals game, Chicago manager Tony La Russa was caught on camera nearly nodding asleep. It happened during the first inning of the game. It was an extremely embarrassing moment for the White Sox.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning https://t.co/EC7e4jsJzh

"La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning." - Jomboy Media

Tony has received a lot of criticism in this season owing to the Chicago White Sox's underperformance. The season began with the hope of taking home the World Series. Instead, losses have equaled wins and have marred expectations.

Sitting third in the American League Central with 51 losses and 51 wins, White Sox fans have given up all hope.

Hevesy @Hevesy Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning https://t.co/EC7e4jsJzh Fucking joke org and yet I’m still here. What an abusive relationship. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Fucking joke org and yet I’m still here. What an abusive relationship. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Tony has decades of experience and success as a player, an executive, and as a manager, having managed the White Sox once before (1979-1986).

Z. @EazyZmane twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning https://t.co/EC7e4jsJzh What the fuck man lol send this mf back to Arizona please @whitesox What the fuck man lol send this mf back to Arizona please @whitesox twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Hilarious responses poured in from MLB fans on Twitter.

MLB Twitter didn't spare Tony La Russa after his video went viral online

Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox

Managing an MLB team is no joke, and it can weary even a man of fewer than Tony's 77 years.

Jeffrey Hurn @DocJHurn21 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning https://t.co/EC7e4jsJzh This man is young enough to be President but clearly is too old to handle the stress and responsibility of being a MLB manager. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… This man is young enough to be President but clearly is too old to handle the stress and responsibility of being a MLB manager. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Of course, knowledge and experience are required to be a manager of an MLB team. But being alert and attentive while the MLB team is in action is equally important.

Deranged Baseball Enthusiast @DerangedBaseba1 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning https://t.co/EC7e4jsJzh Absolute insanity that this man is still managing a Major League Baseball team. He’s a borderline senile alcoholic dinosaur who is completely out of touch with the modern game. White Sox are deserving of their current misfortune allowing this man to keep his job. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Absolute insanity that this man is still managing a Major League Baseball team. He’s a borderline senile alcoholic dinosaur who is completely out of touch with the modern game. White Sox are deserving of their current misfortune allowing this man to keep his job. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

MLB fans expect the Chicago White Sox to play well, and when they don't, they focus on the manager. Winning a game is a team effort. The onus doesn't lie on just one person.

♠Chris Brant♠ @BreezyBrant66 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning https://t.co/EC7e4jsJzh Whitesoxs have the talent to be competing for a world series and this guy is solely holding them back. He needs to go twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… Whitesoxs have the talent to be competing for a world series and this guy is solely holding them back. He needs to go twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Despite the team being a sheer disappointment in 2022, the Chicago White Sox won't be going for a managerial change this year.

Franko @frankoxxi_ Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning https://t.co/EC7e4jsJzh Everyone should have the good Sox fans in your prayers for what we’ve had to endure. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Everyone should have the good Sox fans in your prayers for what we’ve had to endure. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Keeping all the Tony La Russa chaos aside, the White Sox were defeated by the Kansas City Royals by a score of 2-1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far