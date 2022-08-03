"Fucking joke org" "What the f**k man lol send this mf back to Arizona please" - MLB Twitter left in stitches after Tony La Russa was on the verge of dozing off during Chicago White Sox game

In a comical incident during the Chicago White Sox versus Kansas City Royals game, Chicago manager Tony La Russa was caught on camera nearly nodding asleep. It happened during the first inning of the game. It was an extremely embarrassing moment for the White Sox.
"La Russa ready for a nap in the 1st inning." - Jomboy Media
Tony has received a lot of criticism in this season owing to the Chicago White Sox's underperformance. The season began with the hope of taking home the World Series. Instead, losses have equaled wins and have marred expectations.
Sitting third in the American League Central with 51 losses and 51 wins, White Sox fans have given up all hope.
Tony has decades of experience and success as a player, an executive, and as a manager, having managed the White Sox once before (1979-1986).
Hilarious responses poured in from MLB fans on Twitter.
MLB Twitter didn't spare Tony La Russa after his video went viral online
Managing an MLB team is no joke, and it can weary even a man of fewer than Tony's 77 years.
Of course, knowledge and experience are required to be a manager of an MLB team. But being alert and attentive while the MLB team is in action is equally important.
MLB fans expect the Chicago White Sox to play well, and when they don't, they focus on the manager. Winning a game is a team effort. The onus doesn't lie on just one person.
Despite the team being a sheer disappointment in 2022, the Chicago White Sox won't be going for a managerial change this year.
Keeping all the Tony La Russa chaos aside, the White Sox were defeated by the Kansas City Royals by a score of 2-1.