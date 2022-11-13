In September 2018, pop sensation Jennifer Lopez attended a star-studded after-party with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, featuring A-listers in Las Vegas.

It was a backstage party after Jennifer Lopez: All I Have Concert Residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prominent faces from the Hollywood industry attended the show.

After the concert's massive success, J.Lo hosted an intimate backstage after-party in her dressing room and was joined by her female celebrity friends including Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Becky G, and Dua Lipa. Among them, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was also present to attend his ex-girlfriend Jennifer's jamboree.

Taking to Instagram, J.Lo posted a sneak peek of the celebratory night and wrote:

"Fun night w these beauties...Jessica Alba, Dua Lipa, Becky G, Sofia Vergara and Alex Rodriguez- He's a beauty too."

Back then, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were tagged as a power couple. In April 2019, they got engaged in the Bahamas in a fairy tale setup.

It was an overwhelming period for the duo as they claimed to have found love in middle age.

However, the celebrity pair mutually called it quits in April 2021.

Post their break-up, Jennifer also did all her Instagram posts featuring Alex Rodriguez and the Vegas after-party post was one of them.

Here are a few more pictures from Lopez's 2018 backstage after-party.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Jennifer Lopez partied with Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Becky G, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba and other stars backstage at her Las Vegas show. Jennifer Lopez partied with Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Becky G, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba and other stars backstage at her Las Vegas show. https://t.co/R3YBnidrka

"Jennifer Lopez partied with Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Becky G, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba and other stars backstage at her Las Vegas show." - @Pop Crave

Other notable celebrities who have attended the Jennifer Lopez: All I Have concert residency were Justin Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Drake, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres, Marc Anthony, Heidi Klum, Pitbull, Drew Barrymore, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Selena Gomez who couldn't stay back for Jennifer Lopez's backstage bash sent her a powerful message via Instagram DM

Singer, actress, and film producer Selena Gomez was also among the A-listers who attended the Jennifer Lopez: All I Have concert residency in Vegas. However, she couldn't stay back for the backstage after-party because she had an early flight to catch.

However, Selena sent an impactful message to Jennifer via Instagram DM.

In her IG Story, Gomez tagged J.Lo and posted the screenshot of the DM which read:

"You were absolutely incredible tonight!! I didn't want to bother you while you had a moment. My flight leaves now or else I would've stayed! I'm so sorry!! I wanted to tell you how much you inspired me tonight!!! I haven't felt that free in my entire life! Lol, Thank you!!"

"I just wanted to tell you how amazing god thinks you are!!! He was speaking to me through your show tonight!! Like made me feel like a woman!! Lol, I love you so much!"

Captioning the screenshot, Selena called Lopez "the definition of a triple threat" and thanked her for inspiring female artists.

Selena Gomez's DM to Jennifer Lopez on Instagram in September 2018.

Undeniably, Jennifer is a powerhouse of energy even at 53!`From featuring in a slew of films to delivering back-to-back musical hits, Jennifer continues to dominate the entertainment industry with her versatility.

In June 2022, she was presented with the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

