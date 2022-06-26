"Funny how people said fire Maddon and nothing is changing" "Might be the most depressing season in a very long time" - Los Angeles Angels fans lament their team's loss to the Seattle Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels are now nearing the basement of the American League West after leading the division earlier this season. The Halos currently have a 34-40 record and have only won seven of their last 20 games.

Last night, they were defeated by the Seattle Mariners, which extended their win streak to five games. The Mariners have now inched ahead of the Angels in the division standings.

Rookie Julio Rodriguez opened the scoring with his 11th homer of the season in the first inning. Catcher Cal Raleigh went 3-for-4 and added four doubles in the contest.

On the Halos' side, American League MVP blasted his sixteenth home run of the season while Tyler Wade had two doubles.

"The @Mariners are now on a 5-game winning streak 👀" - @ MLB

The Mariners, who had lofty expectations before the beginning of the season, are starting to come to life after a horrendous start. It was a statement win for Seattle as they didn't even field their best hitter in Ty France but managed to come away with a road win.

For the Los Angeles Angels, meanwhile, things are looking even more bleak as the season drags on. Much has been said about their catastrophic, 14-game win streak, but the loss of Anthony Rendon, due to injury, certainly doesn't help the cause either.

Outside of their MVP Shohei Ohtani, their pitching has been abyssmal, to say the least. In terms of firepower, the bottom half of their lineup hasn't brought anything noteworthy to their season totals.

Los Angeles Angels fans react to their team's unfortunate loss against the Seattle Mariners

A fan criticized the firing of former manager Joe Maddon and how things haven't improved since his dismissal.

Tiffany Miller @surfer6girl @Angels Funny how people said fire Maddon and nothing is changing. @Angels Funny how people said fire Maddon and nothing is changing.

One fan thinks this has been one of the worst Los Angeles Angels seasons of all time.

SoCalCraig @ItsSoCalCraig @Angels Might be the most depressing season in a very long time… @Angels Might be the most depressing season in a very long time…

A fan posted a photo of the Big A outside Angels Stadium, along with the sinking of the Titanic.

One fan made fun of the Angels for losing to a more inferior Mariners lineup.

This particular fan thinks this is a new low for the team after their 14-game losing streak.

Daniel Rios @TheKidSoCal @Angels God damnit somehow the team has managed to find a new low beyond losing 14 games straight and thats straight just dropping and dropping to 4th place in the division......just wtf opening pitching and bullpen.....just look what youve done. No God damn shame @Angels God damnit somehow the team has managed to find a new low beyond losing 14 games straight and thats straight just dropping and dropping to 4th place in the division......just wtf opening pitching and bullpen.....just look what youve done. No God damn shame

One fan wanted Shohei Ohtani to be traded to a winning team and for the Angels to get better players in exchange.

Sanshin @Sanshin27314364

should be traded immediately. Then This team can get many good players, and Ohtani can go to the winning team. You can't win with these minors @Angels What a shame. Ohtanishould be traded immediately. Then This team can get many good players, and Ohtani can go to the winning team. You can't win with these minors @Angels What a shame. Ohtani should be traded immediately. Then This team can get many good players, and Ohtani can go to the winning team. You can't win with these minors

A fan cannot believe the standing that the Angels are in, given that they have two of the best players in the league.

ChampCityLA @ChampCityLA

12th/15 in the AL.



Never seen anything like it with two of the best players in MLB history on the same team… @Angels 4th in the AL West.12th/15 in the AL.Never seen anything like it with two of the best players in MLB history on the same team… @Angels 4th in the AL West.12th/15 in the AL.Never seen anything like it with two of the best players in MLB history on the same team…

One fan wanted to call for a stoppage of support in order to send a message to Angels owner Arte Moreno.

Giovanni @GiovanniTheCook @Angels Stop going to games and supporting. Sadly it’s the only way the team will make any changes. Arte is fine selling tickets for Trout and Ohtani because people will watch them even if we suck. It’s easy revenue without having to put in effort of actually winning @Angels Stop going to games and supporting. Sadly it’s the only way the team will make any changes. Arte is fine selling tickets for Trout and Ohtani because people will watch them even if we suck. It’s easy revenue without having to put in effort of actually winning

To see the team colossally struggling is baffling for many. After all, they have two MVPs in the same lineup. The Angels will face off against the Mariners once more in the close-out game of their three-game series and possibly prevent a sweep later today.

