"Gambling is not good" - Ippei Mizuhara recalls Shohei Ohtani's firm stance on betting amid ongoing investigation

Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's interpreter since 2018, was recently fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers this week. The firing came after Mizuhara, and a spokesperson stated Ohtani made payments to a California bookie to clear Mizuhara's gambling debt. Sports betting is strictly prohibited in California.

Shortly after the initial story broke, ESPN reported that Ohtani's lawyers claimed he was the victim of a "massive theft." This has left the public divided as they try to search for answers.

In an interview with ESPN, Mizuhara did his best to clear his longtime friend's name. He wanted to make it abundantly clear that Ohtani was not a betting man and was always against it, per The Athletic's Sam Blum.

"He sees that people, teammates would be gambling all the time, and he'll be like, 'Why are they doing this? Gambling is not good," Mizuhara told ESPN. "He would make comments like that. People would ask him to go to casinos on road trips, and he would never go. No, he's not into it"

Ippei Mizuhara will be under hot water for some time now. MLB launched an investigation into the matter on Friday, and there is no telling when the investigation will conclude. The IRS also launched its own investigation into the matter.

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, may have lied about his past

After being in the spotlight, Ippei Mizuhara's past has been questioned. Mizuhara stated that he had received a degree from the University of California, Riverside. However, there are no reports that he attended the university, per NBC Los Angeles.

There are also questions surrounding Mizuhara's status as Hideki Okajima's interpreter. The Angels have stated Mizuhara worked as Okajima's interpreter since 2010. Okajima was cut by the Yankees in 2012 following a failed physical, per The Athletic's Sam Blum.

The Boston Red Sox recently came out with a statement denying that Mizuhara has ever worked with the club. This adds even further mystery to the saga.

This is a story that will only grow as more information comes out. With the league and the IRS investigating the situation, fans should know more within the next few days or weeks.

Shohei Ohtani is not expected to be punished during the investigations. He is still scheduled to appear as the Dodgers designated hitter as they open up their season against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 28.

