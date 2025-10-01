Garret Crochet’s wife Rachel drops 3-word comment as ace dominates in Game 1 of Wild Card Series, Lucas Giolito’s girlfriend reacts

Garrett Crochet led the Boston Red Sox in the 3-1 win against the New York Yankees in the wild card series Game 1 at Yankee Stadium. Crochet fanned 11 hitters in 7.2 innings while allowing only one earned run. Apart from the second-inning solo home run from Anthony Volpe, Crochet was almost untouchable.

Seeing him dominate in a big series, Crochet's wife Rachel reposted a graphic with the left-hander's stat over it. Rachel reacted:

"Everybody calm down."

Meanwhile, fellow teammate Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, also reacted to Crochet's excellent start. She wrote:

"Absolute animal."

Rachel also reshared a post from Madalana, where Crochet and Giolito can be seen hugging each other following a dominant display on the mound. Rachel added:

"I love them."

Rachel and Madalana's Instagram story

Garrett Crochet puts Red Sox in good spot vs Yankees in Wild Card Series

After allowing a home run to Anthony Volpe in the second inning of the game, Garrett Crochet retired 17 hitters straight before an eighth-inning single. His final pitch was 100.2 mph, recorded on a strikeout to Austin Wells. He wrapped up his outing after 117 pitches, which is a career high for him in the postseason.

After the game, Crochet acknowledged the faith shown by manager Alex Cora in him.

“I just wanted to really honor that decision,” Crochet said. “I feel like [Alex Cora] has put a lot of faith in me this year and I haven’t let him down yet, so I was going to be damn sure this wasn’t the first time.”

Third baseman Alex Bregman also lauded Crochet for his game-winning effort.

“It was special. That’s what the big guys do. That’s what Cy Young-type guys do,” Bregman said.

Things got real in the ninth inning when Aroldis Chapman and the Red Sox faced a logjam with the Yankees loading the bases without any outs. However, the veteran closer was able to close out the situation without giving up any run, resulting in Game 1 victory of the Red Sox.

