Garret Crochet’s wife Rachel gives 3-word verdict on the Red Sox ace's electrifying Spring Training session

All-Star pitcher Garret Crochet will be pitching for a new team in the 2025 season following his trade from the Chicago White Sox to the Boston Red Sox in the offseason.

The former White Sox ace was among the pitchers and catchers reporting for Boston's Spring Training workout at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, this week.

Red Sox posted pictures and a video of Crochet's Spring Training workout in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"Some more Crochet content for your feed," Red Sox captioned the Instagram post.

Crochet's wife, Rachel, reacted to the post as she reshared it on her Instagram story, writing:

"That's the stuff."

(Image source - Instagram)

The All-Star pitcher was traded to the Red Sox in the offseason and he donned the team's color for the first time during the Spring Training workout on Wednesday. Rachel reacted to her husband donning the iconic jersey for the first time, sharing a picture of Crochet in the Red Sox jersey with a heart emoji.

Garrett Crochet shared dream of Alex Bregman signing with his wife Rachel

Apart from Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox also added Walker Buehler and Aroldis Chapman to the pitching staff this offseason. However, one of the most significant additions to the roster came this week when Boston agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman.

While several teams were linked with Bregman in his much-talked-about free agency, Garrett Crochet had dreamt of the All-Star infielder's signing with the Red Sox.

"I'm not even trying to sound like a prophet or an oracle of some sort, but going back to before I was even traded here, I had a dream I would be traded here (Boston). I told my wife, hopefully I get traded there. We sign a guy like Bregman, just cause he's a guy I've admired," Crochet said on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast.

Garrett Crochet had a solid season for the White Sox last year as he moved out of the bullpen to become a starter. The All-Star pitcher wants to see how he performs as a starter in a full season before thinking about an extension with the Red Sox. He has two years left on his current deal, with free agency looming after the 2026 season.

