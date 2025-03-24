Garrett Crochet pours cold water on immediate extension talk with storied Red Sox franchise

Garrett Crochet is the Opening Day starter for the Boston Red Sox, but this could be his only season with the team. He was acquired via a trade with the Chicago White Sox and is only under contract for this campaign.

The Red Sox and Crochet have exchanged contract extension numbers over the last few weeks, but they are reportedly not close. On Sunday, the pitcher joined the "Play Tessie" podcast to discuss his contract and what the future looks like for Boston.

"Before Opening Day, I'm not really thinking there's much possibility right now," Crochet said. "I'm more-so focused just on playing out the season. But just like the prospect of being here long term is incredibly exciting."

With Opening Day just a few days away, Crochet is not optimistic that a long-term deal will be completed. However, he is looking forward to staying with the Red Sox and shared a few reasons why.

"It's just such a storied franchise, with a lot of star power here, so it's a team that I think is built to win and it's filled with youth so it's got the capability to win for a long time, which is very exciting," Crochet said.

Garrett Crochet, Wife Rachel Excited to End up with Boston Red Sox

Garrett Crochet was a member of the Chicago White Sox in 2024, a team that set a Major League Baseball record for the worst record of all time. Crochet knew that he was going to get traded at some point and he started to have those discussions with his wife, Rachel.

After he was dealt to the Boston Red Sox, Crochet discussed why it was his top choice, and Rachel agreed.

"Going back to last trade deadline, it was something that I was kind of expecting; the writing was on the wall, so to speak," Crochet said on Sunday, via 'Play Tessie.' "I remember, right when the off-season hit, me and my wife were having a conversation about teams that could possibly be in the mix. The one that jumped out to me was the Red Sox, and it was something that we were hoping for.

"The idea of coming to Boston, to a young team that's up and coming, and the city of Boston itself would be a great place to live," he added. "So, it was number one on our list, and we're just glad it worked out."

It will be up to Crochet to deliver for the Red Sox in 2025, starting on Opening Day. Both sides would like to have a contract extension in place, but the deal might have to wait until after the season.

