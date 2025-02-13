Garrett Crochet’s wife Rachel reacts as All-Star pitcher dons Red Sox jersey in exciting new chapter

After five seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Garrett Crochet was traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a slew of prospects, including Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman González. The trade went through in December as Crochet starts a new chapter with the Red Sox after posting a 3.58 ERA with 209 strikeouts across 146 innings pitched last season.

On Wednesday, Crochet's wife Rachel reshared a photo of Crochet, who was decked out in the Red Sox's jersey, on Instagram. The picture was reshared from Red Sox's spring training photo dump. The spring training is taking place at the Fenway South Player Development Complex in Fort Myers.

Rachel reacted with a heart emoji to the post.

Rachel's Instagram story

On Wednesday, Red Sox posted photos from their spring training facilities. Walker Buehler can be seen in the pictures alongside Crochet and 'Cuban missile' Aroldis Chapman. All three of them signed with the Red Sox this offseason.

"New guys looking good in red," the caption read.

Garrett Crochet and Rachel share parting messages for Chicago: "The best city we’ve ever known"

After Garrett Crochet's trade went through in December, he and his wife wrote a farewell post on Instagram, capturing the couple and their memories with the city. Rachel Crochet shared several pictures with her husband and their dog from their time in Chicago.

"A bittersweet farewell to the best city we’ve ever known. Thank you for everything Chicago 🤍" she wrote in the caption.

Garrett also posted a heartfelt farewell message to the franchise and their fans on Instagram.

"Thank you to the White Sox organization for giving me a chance. I wore the uniform with pride and I’m grateful for the teammates and coaches I shared the field with. Excited for the new opportunity that lies ahead," Crochet wrote in the caption.

The couple now looks forward to embracing the new city, Boston. With the White Sox, Crochet didn't have much chance to perform in the postseason. However, with the Red Sox, they could be in contention to qualify for the postseason this season.

