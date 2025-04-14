Garrett Crochet's wife Rachel reacts to Red Sox star's fiery 11-K gem against former team

The Chicago White Sox fans welcome a family face to Guarantee Rate Field on Sunday as Garrett Crochet took the mound for the visiting Boston Red Sox in the series finale.

Garrett Crochet, who was traded to the Red Sox by Chicago in the offseason, showcased why he was an invaluable asset to the White Sox during their disastrous season last year.

Crochet was stellar from the mound on Sunday, pitching seven hitless innings for his new team. However, his no-hitter bid ended in the eighth when White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth hit a line drive to left field.

The All-Star ace finished with 7.1 innings on his return to Chicago, striking out 11 batters and allowing just one hit. Following the series finale, Garrett Crochet's wife, Rachel, reacted to the Red Sox's outing on Instagram. She shared a reel of his performance in her story with a nauseated emoji.

(Image source - Instagram)

After conceding his first hit in the eighth inning, Red Sox manager Alex Cora walked to the mound to give Crochet his marching orders. The Red Sox hitters backed Crochet's performance as Boston claimed a 3-1 win to avoid a series sweep after back-to-back defeats in the last two games.

Garret Crochet reflects on his failed no-hitter bid

Garret Crochet threw 96 pitches before being taken off the mound as Alex Cora tried to preserve his dependable arm. However, the former White Sox ace said after the game that he was willing to pitch the entire game.

“I felt like I kept a lot in reserve,” Crochet said. “I didn't really start ramping it up there in velo until later in the game. I feel like I could've thrown five more innings. I was feeling really good.”

While Crochet felt good on the mound in the eighth inning, Alex Cora was not taking a chance of letting his ace throw 100+ pitches on a third consecutive start.

“Oh, there was a lot of debate,” Cora said. “You got to make decisions. It's not easy, man. You're in that dugout and you get a chance to do something special, but at the same time, you have to put in the balance of our season. Without him, it's going to be hard, right? He threw 96 [pitches] and he got the ‘W,’ so we're all happy now.”

Garett Crochet is 2-1 for the season with a 1.38 ERA. He signed a $170 million, six-year contract with the Red Sox earlier this month.

