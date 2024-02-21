Gary Sanchez Update: Veteran catcher's deal with Brewers nearing completion, per report

Free agent Gary Sanchez and the Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, with an earning potential of up to $7 million. The agreement is yet to be completed, but the news broke out via The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Sanchez looks set to be a Brewer for the upcoming season. The Brewers were concerned about his wrist injury after he was hit by a pitch last season. The 31-year-old fractured his wrist, which led the Brewers to arrive with a new offer.

The previous offer included a mutual option, which is now off the table. The catcher has agreed to take a lower base salary along with incentives. Although the deal might not be as expected, the catcher will be off the free agent market for 2024. He will have one year to prove his worth, which can lead to an extension.

The Brewers have room for more additions, given their payroll. A $7 million deal will benefit the franchise since it's within the budget. The Brewers GM, Matt Arnold, said he was open to conversations about acquiring more players.

Sanchez to remain as a backup for William Contreras

William Contreras is the primary catcher for the Brewers. The All-Star has made his mark with the Brew Crew, and Sanchez will likely be his backup. Contreras was expected to be on the roster as usual. However, with the new catcher on board, Contreras might be able to get some rest.

The Brewers also have Eric Haase, who they signed last winter, as another option. That leaves the club with three catchers, including Sanchez. There is no surprise that his role might be limited.

The Brewers will make use of the talented player's ability to hit. Last season, he slashed .217/.288/.492 with a .780 OPS for the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres.

The good news is that he is expected to face left-handed pitchers. He slashed .267/.304/.680 against left-handed pitchers last season. He recorded a decent walk rate and reached base with a .314 clip.

The veteran catcher has enough experience to do his job for the team. The most important part is to stay healthy throughout the season.

