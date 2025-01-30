Gavin Lux makes feelings clear about Los Angeles Dodgers after move to Cincinnati Reds

World Series-winning second baseman Gavin Lux will be starting a new chapter of his career next season as he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this January.

Lux made his MLB debut for the Dodgers after being named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year in 2019. Since then, he remained with the team, switching between second base and shortstop.

With the 2024 World Series winner set to start a new journey in Cincinnati, Lux made his feelings clear about his former team in a heartfelt montage on Instagram.

"Thank you to the entire Dodgers organization for taking a chance on an 18-year-old kid from Kenosha, Wisconsin and letting him live out his dream of playing in the big leagues and winning a World Series….

"To the entire front office, the staff, and most importantly my teammates I had a chance to play with the last 9 years, I will cherish our time forever! And thank you to the fans for all the support through the ups and downs, and supporting me throughout my rehab process, it helped me more than you’ll ever know!"

He also expressed excitement about being part of the Reds.

"That being said I’m excited for the marathon to continue with the @reds and being a part of a talented group, LFG!"

Gavin Lux is ready to shoulder responsibility with Reds teammates

The Reds will be expected to bounce back after a disastrous 77-win season last year with three-time AL Manager of the Year Terry Francona at the helm. Francona signed a three-year deal with the Reds in October after Cincinnati fired David Bell with five games to go in the regular season in September.

The Reds haven't contended in the postseason since 2020 when they were eliminated from the Wild Card series by the Atlanta Braves. Lux, who missed the entire 2023 season due to an injury is up to the challenge with the Reds and is ready to bring his postseason experience to the fore.

"Hopefully I can be a shoulder for these guys to lean on, because I’ve kind of been through all the ups and downs you can imagine. [It's] just trying to be a good clubhouse guy."

While Gavin Lux has two World Series rings from his stint with the Dodgers, getting the Reds to the postseason will be his primary goal heading into the 2025 season

